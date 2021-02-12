Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Joshua Henry, Chord Overstreet, Brian May & More!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Joshua Henry
@joshuahenryofficial
@joshuahenryofficial

Obsessed w/ this music! #bridgertonmusical @abigailbarlowww #simon
Ryan McCartan
@ryan_mccartan
@ryan_mccartan

#duet with @noble_son code switching between JD and Diggie be like
Colleen Ballinger
@colleen
@colleen

at least life is never boring. (who started this trend? i think it's so funny and can't find the original to tag them!)
Chord Overstreet
Caroline Bowman
@carolinevbowman
@carolinevbowman

Pre show warm up! #broadway #singer #voicecoach #love #savethearts #frozen #Warmup #vocalwarmup
Brian May
@queenofficial
@queenofficial

Soon May the Wellerman come! Brian May's shoutout to @nathanevanss for bringing the sea shanty back #seashanty #shantytok #JamWithBri
JJ Niemann
@jjniemann
@jjniemann

The onstage freeze is something I have not yet mastered #theatre #theatrekid #wig #costume #broadway #hair #hairspray #pov #TrulyGlowingSelfie
Adam Wylie
@thisisadamwylie
@thisisadamwylie

Wicked audition story part 1! Thanks @modsings for the inspiration to do this. #wicked #auditionstory #actorlife @broadwayworld
Andy Richardson
@aricha30
@aricha30

Reply to @ma.d.y lemme know if you wanna hear the deets like how Kara bloodcurdlingly screamed and we all were CACKLING whilst tapping #newsies
Rocky Paterra
@rockysroad
@rockysroad

Doors open at 2am #musicaltheatre #theatrekids #theatrekidcheck #54below #nycactor #broadway #comedytiktok #theatrekid #cabaret