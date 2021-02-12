Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Joshua Henry, Chord Overstreet, Brian May & More!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

Feb. 12, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Joshua Henry

@joshuahenryofficial

Obsessed w/ this music! ##bridgertonmusical @abigailbarlowww ##simon

Joshua Henry">a?? original sound - Joshua Henry

Ryan McCartan

@ryan_mccartan

##duet with @noble_son code switching between JD and Diggie be like

a?? Noble Son Commercial VO Challenge - Noble Son

Colleen Ballinger

@colleen

at least life is never boring. ??‍a??i?? (who started this trend? i think it's so funny and can't find the original to tag them!)

a?? How to Save a Life - The Fray

Chord Overstreet

Caroline Bowman

Brian May

@queenofficial

? Soon May the Wellerman come! Brian May's shoutout to @nathanevanss for bringing the sea shanty back ?##seashanty ##shantytok ##JamWithBri

a?? original sound - Queen

JJ Niemann

@jjniemann

The onstage freeze is something I have not yet mastered ? ##theatre ##theatrekid ##wig ##costume ##broadway ##hair ##hairspray ##pov ##TrulyGlowingSelfieLove

JJ Niemann">a?? original sound - JJ Niemann

Adam Wylie

@thisisadamwylie

Wicked audition story part 1! Thanks @modsings for the inspiration to do this. ##wicked ##auditionstory ##actorlife @broadwayworld

Adam Wylie">a?? original sound - Adam Wylie

Andy Richardson

@aricha30

Reply to @ma.d.y lemme know if you wanna hear the deets like how Kara bloodcurdlingly screamed and we all were CACKLING whilst tapping ##newsies

Andy Richardson">a?? original sound - Andy Richardson

Rocky Paterra


