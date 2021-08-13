Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Joshua Henry, Amber Riley, WAITRESS, SIX and More!
Check out this week's top TikToks!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Joshua Henry
@joshuahenryofficial
This is THE life... ##TickTickBoom in theaters Nov 12 ? ##mindfulness ##fypシ ##cameraroll ##broadway ##WorkLife♬ original sound - Joshua Henry
Amber Riley
@amberpriley
La Braiders, you just lost one ? ##Braids ##blacktiktokcommunity ##fypシ ##amberriley ##riley ##naturalhair ##locs♬ original sound - RILEY
Waitress
@waitressmusical
Is it hot or is it just Jenna baking pies? ##broadwayisback ##waitressmusical ##nyc ##timesquare ##SyncYourMiO♬ original sound - Waitress Musical ?
Six UK Tour
@sixthemusical
Who's coming to see the Queens on tour?! ??##UKTour ##Queendom♬ original sound - SIX ?
JJ Niemann
@jjniemann
If you say you haven't done this you're LYING @jiselsayon ##theatrekid ##backstage ##oop ##gossip ##nomediga ##SyncYourMiO ##theatre ##intheheights ##actor♬ No Me Diga - Daphne Rubin-Vega & Stephanie Beatriz & Dascha Polanco & Leslie Grace & Melissa Barrera
Samantha Barks
@samanthabarksofficial
Answer to @halloweengay3000♬ original sound - Samantha Barks
The Muny
@munymagic
Bless your beautiful hide! ##sevenbridesforsevenbrothers ##dancer ##rehearsal ##themuny♬ original sound - The Muny
Antonio Cipriano
@antoniocipriano_
The power @nickjonas holds ##fypシ ##fy ##concert ##cover ##nickjonas♬ original sound - Antonio
@t.3official
@t.3official
We got to ##collab with our @agt friends, @1achord !!! ??❤️ ##disney ##thelionking ##1achord ##agt ##t3 ##tiktoktenors ##losangeles♬ original sound - T.3
Kathryn Gallagher
@kathryngallaghersayshi
@thatgirlbishop did this trend so I did this trend....♬ boys will be bugs cavetown - ? audios ?