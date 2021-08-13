Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TikTok Top 10
Click Here for More Articles on TikTok Top 10

Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Joshua Henry, Amber Riley, WAITRESS, SIX and More!

pixeltracker

Check out this week's top TikToks!

Aug. 13, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Joshua Henry

Amber Riley

Waitress

Six UK Tour

@sixthemusical

Who's coming to see the Queens on tour?! ??##UKTour ##Queendom

♬ original sound - SIX ?

JJ Niemann

Samantha Barks

The Muny

Antonio Cipriano

@t.3official

Kathryn Gallagher

@kathryngallaghersayshi

@thatgirlbishop did this trend so I did this trend....

♬ boys will be bugs cavetown - ? audios ?
Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Jonah Platt Photo
Jonah Platt
Andy Karl Photo
Andy Karl
Jared Gertner Photo
Jared Gertner

From This Author Chloe Rabinowitz