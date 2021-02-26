Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Jessica Vosk & Scott Hoying, Wayne Brady, and More!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

Feb. 26, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Jessica Vosk and Scott Hoying

Caitlin Kinnunen

@caitlin.kinnunen

##duet with @jacobcarllonthekeys

a?? original sound - Jacob Carll on the Keys

Lesli Margherita

Didi Conn on Cameo

Isaac Powell

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Taylor Louderman

@taylizlou

##fontus ##lozenge ##broadway ##singing these are truly my favs! Also not kidding, and not being paid for this. ??‍a??i??

a?? original sound - Taylor Louderman

Wayne Brady

@waynebrady

Nice job @umokayig:) So much fun actually saying those words again! ##hamiltonmusical ##burr

a?? original sound - Wayne Brady

JJ Niemann

Alex Wong

@alexdwong

Revisiting my role in The Greatest Showman "From Now On" ? ##thegreatestshowman ##greatestshowman ##dance ##dancer ##dancers ##fromnowon ##thisisme

Hugh Jackman & The Greatest Showman Ensemble">a?? From Now On - Hugh Jackman & The Greatest Showman Ensemble

From This Author Chloe Rabinowitz