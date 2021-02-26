Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Jessica Vosk & Scott Hoying, Wayne Brady, and More!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Jessica Vosk and Scott Hoying
@jessicavosk
Friday's are for Bridgerton. ##bridgerton ##burnforyou ##netflix ##simonanddaphne ##scotthoying @scotthoying @abigailbarlowwwa?? original sound - Jessica Vosk
Caitlin Kinnunen
@caitlin.kinnunen
##duet with @jacobcarllonthekeysa?? original sound - Jacob Carll on the Keys
Lesli Margherita
@queenlesli
How very dare they. ##dramaticmoments ##broadway ##theater ##audition ##fyp ##foryoupage ##musicaltheatre ##book ##theaterkida?? BGC Drama Effect - whozmanzzz
Didi Conn on Cameo
@cameo
The Pink Ladies Pledge ? ##grease ##pinkladies ##frenchya?? original sound - Cameo
Isaac Powell
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
@jessetyler
cosette moves to la ##lesmiserables ##lesmisa?? original sound - Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Taylor Louderman
@taylizlou
##fontus ##lozenge ##broadway ##singing these are truly my favs! Also not kidding, and not being paid for this. ??a??i??a?? original sound - Taylor Louderman
Wayne Brady
@waynebrady
Nice job @umokayig:) So much fun actually saying those words again! ##hamiltonmusical ##burra?? original sound - Wayne Brady
JJ Niemann
@jjniemann
We all know this person ? ##theatrekid ##actor ##broadway ##theatre ##musical ##dancer ##pova?? original sound - Johnny Buchanan
Alex Wong
@alexdwong
Revisiting my role in The Greatest Showman "From Now On" ? ##thegreatestshowman ##greatestshowman ##dance ##dancer ##dancers ##fromnowon ##thisismeHugh Jackman & The Greatest Showman Ensemble">a?? From Now On - Hugh Jackman & The Greatest Showman Ensemble