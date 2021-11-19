Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Darren Criss, Kevin Chamberlin & More!
Check out our top TikToks this week!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
@companybway
Please welcome Mr. Stephen Sondheim. ##companybroadway ##herecomestheboy ##stephensondheimHere Comes the Boy - Felix Gabriel
@darrencriss
I know a lot of you are singers/musicians so hit me with some harmonies/accompaniment. Lotta different voicing options for this one! ##TikTokHolidays ##DrunkOnChristmasDrunk On Christmas - Karaoke Version - Darren Criss
@chamberlin_kevin
Somebody call Marc Platt ##musicals ##moviemusical ##wicked ##wizard ##kevinchamberlin ##broadway ##kingEnchanted Taylor Swift - Kaylen
@ambernicoleardolino
sucker for an accent ##hamilton ##broadway ##britishboiiiissss @johannamoiseoriginal sound - Justine - Justine
@chicagomusical
Our original Velma Kelly! ##bebeneuwirth ##chicagomusical ##broadway ##musicaltheatre ##broadwayisbackoriginal sound - Chicago the Musical | Broadway
@rodgersandhammerstein
The "Carousel Ballet" ##musical ##ballet ##balletflex ##dance ##film ##fyp ##foryouoriginal sound - Rodgers & Hammerstein
@realkealasettle
Kia ora rawa atu @robruhamusic dont @ the pukana ##maorigirl ##maoritiktok ##waiatamaori ##polynesiantiktok ##fyp ##KealaTok35 - Rob Ruha & Ka Hao
@once.upon.a.tory
ONE NIGHT ONLY. Ready to belt the roof off! What other songs do you want to see? ##heathersthemusical ##heathers ##veronicasawyeroriginal sound - Tory Vagasy
@jjniemann
in honor of Chicagos 25th bway anniversary! ##chicago ##musical ##theatre ##broadway ##actor ##theatrekid ##wig ##costume ##BetterTogetherChallengeoriginal sound - JJ Niemann
@marcuschoi11
Some photo day fun! With @pierrlito and @Neil Haskell @hamiltonmusical ##hamilton ##broadway ##fyp ##backstage ##tourlife ##philadelphia ##theateroriginal sound - TheBernerBunch