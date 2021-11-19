Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TikTok Top 10
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Darren Criss, Kevin Chamberlin & More!

Check out our top TikToks this week!

Nov. 19, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

@companybway

Please welcome Mr. Stephen Sondheim. ##companybroadway ##herecomestheboy ##stephensondheim

Here Comes the Boy - Felix Gabriel

@darrencriss

I know a lot of you are singers/musicians so hit me with some harmonies/accompaniment. Lotta different voicing options for this one! ##TikTokHolidays ##DrunkOnChristmas

Drunk On Christmas - Karaoke Version - Darren Criss

@chamberlin_kevin

Somebody call Marc Platt ##musicals ##moviemusical ##wicked ##wizard ##kevinchamberlin ##broadway ##king

Enchanted Taylor Swift - Kaylen

@ambernicoleardolino

sucker for an accent ##hamilton ##broadway ##britishboiiiissss @johannamoise

original sound - Justine - Justine

@chicagomusical

Our original Velma Kelly! ##bebeneuwirth ##chicagomusical ##broadway ##musicaltheatre ##broadwayisback

original sound - Chicago the Musical | Broadway

@rodgersandhammerstein

The "Carousel Ballet" ##musical ##ballet ##balletflex ##dance ##film ##fyp ##foryou

original sound - Rodgers & Hammerstein

@realkealasettle

Kia ora rawa atu @robruhamusic dont @ the pukana ##maorigirl ##maoritiktok ##waiatamaori ##polynesiantiktok ##fyp ##KealaTok

35 - Rob Ruha & Ka Hao

@once.upon.a.tory

ONE NIGHT ONLY. Ready to belt the roof off! What other songs do you want to see? ##heathersthemusical ##heathers ##veronicasawyer

original sound - Tory Vagasy

@jjniemann

in honor of Chicagos 25th bway anniversary! ##chicago ##musical ##theatre ##broadway ##actor ##theatrekid ##wig ##costume ##BetterTogetherChallenge

original sound - JJ Niemann

@marcuschoi11

Some photo day fun! With @pierrlito and @Neil Haskell @hamiltonmusical ##hamilton ##broadway ##fyp ##backstage ##tourlife ##philadelphia ##theater

original sound - TheBernerBunch

From This Author Chloe Rabinowitz