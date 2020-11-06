Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Cyndi Lauper, Natalie Weiss, Lindsay Pearce and More!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Cyndi Lauper
@cyndilauper
Girls just want to have fundamental rights! ##greenscreen ##CyndiLauper ##80s ##WomensRights ##vote Duet me!♬ original sound - Cyndi Lauper
Natalie Weiss
@thenatalieweiss
Presenting a pop/rock workshop at Penn State in 2018 ##bdtr ##fyp ##vocalcoach ##belting ##mixing ##demilovato ##youdontdoitformeanymore♬ original sound - Natalie Weiss
Lindsay Pearce
@lindsayheatherpearce
HBD Wicked ? This was very challenging, @carlos.is.confused ? You're all number one in my heart. ##wickedthemusical ##wickedobc ##wickedonbroadway♬ original sound - She/her
@johnviggiano_
@johnviggiano_
Since I have the wig, go vote ##voteblue ##viral ##fyp ##pattilupone ##broadway ##musicaltheatre♬ original sound - JVigg
@the_barleo
@the_barleo
Hamilton Mashups that are Surprisingly Good: Non-Stop vs Let's Get It Started. Since Black Eyed Peas are relevant again ##Hamilton ##blackeyedpeas♬ Non Stop x Lets Get It Started - Arleo the Barleo
Julia Aks
@jaksicles
Truth somehow how hurts even more in a British accent. ##JulieAndrews ##Lizzo ##TruthHurts ##singer ##comedy ##ukelele ##cover ##operasinger ##musicaltheatre♬ original sound - Julia Aks
Hailee Payne
@hailee_payne
Welcome back to disco tiktok! ??????dc: @melissabecraft ##disco ##discotiktok♬ Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) - ABBA
@emma.elliott.official
@emma.elliott.official
perfect day for @officialalw ##gogojoe ##alto ##gogojoe ##gogogojoseph ##theatrekids ##voteblue2020 ##bidenharris ##joebiden ##theatrekidsbelike ##granite ##gojo♬ Go Go Joseph ( From Joseph ) - The Allen Starr Musical Theatre
@zachhone
@zachhone
Returned to my theater kid roots, as requested, to hopefully bring you a smile while we wait for the election results ##pov ##fyp ##foryou♬ original sound - Zach Hone
@lifewithbren
@lifewithbren
this really happened ✨##castmemberstories ##castmemberproblems ##castmemberlife ##castmember ##disney♬ morgen meditation - guidet meditation - Lisbett Wedendahl / LIFT YOUR MIND
