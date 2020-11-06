Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Cyndi Lauper, Natalie Weiss, Lindsay Pearce and More!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

Nov. 6, 2020  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Cyndi Lauper

Natalie Weiss

Lindsay Pearce

@lindsayheatherpearce

HBD Wicked ? This was very challenging, @carlos.is.confused ? You're all number one in my heart. ##wickedthemusical ##wickedobc ##wickedonbroadway

♬ original sound - She/her

@johnviggiano_

@the_barleo

@the_barleo

Hamilton Mashups that are Surprisingly Good: Non-Stop vs Let's Get It Started. Since Black Eyed Peas are relevant again ##Hamilton ##blackeyedpeas

♬ Non Stop x Lets Get It Started - Arleo the Barleo

Julia Aks

Hailee Payne

@hailee_payne

Welcome back to disco tiktok! ??????dc: @melissabecraft ##disco ##discotiktok

♬ Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) - ABBA


@emma.elliott.official

@zachhone

@zachhone

Returned to my theater kid roots, as requested, to hopefully bring you a smile while we wait for the election results ##pov ##fyp ##foryou

♬ original sound - Zach Hone


@lifewithbren

