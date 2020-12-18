Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Colleen Ballinger, RATATOUILLE and More!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Colleen Ballinger
@colleen
i forced my husband to do a tiktok dance. don't let this flop.a?? Pump Up The Jam - The Hit Crew
JJ Niemann
@jjniemann
this video lives rent free in my head aoe? anyone else remember this?! ##hiphop ##dance ##instructor ##thinkingabout ##MakeItVogue ##theatrekidJJ Niemann">a?? original sound - JJ Niemann
@suaveyjayy
@suaveyjayy
If yall don't argue like two crackheads at the gas station are y'all even really friends?... @suaveyzai ##foryoua?? original sound - jay
@rowea13
@rowea13
@katiefornia ##theprom ##ghostlight ##theaterpersontoo ##setdesign ##hopeyoulikedit ##artdirectora?? original sound - RowdyRowe
Ratatouille The TikTok Musical
@ratatousicalmusical
We did it, we did it Remy. Have you gotten your ticket yet? ##Linkinbio ##RatatouilleMusical ##Ratatouille ##fypa?? original sound - Jess Siswick
@mcbroadway
@mcbroadway
Sorry I couldn't hang out... I was doing hot girl shit ? ##broadway ##theater ##hotgirlshit ##singing ##fyp ##foryoua?? original sound - mcbroadway
@enjolrassimp
@enjolrassimp
Reply to @paul2598 fr tho this is what i was saying about hugo using cosette and eponine to show the impact of circumstance!!! i'm!?!!? ##lesmis ##fypa?? original sound - Enj (she/they)
@renaissanceboy
@renaissanceboy
trying to slowly work my way onto theater tik tok plz ##fyp ##foryoupage ##musicaltheater ##theater ##selflove ##mentalhealth ##renaissanceboy ##comedy ##musica?? original sound - noahlongworthmcguire
@mjsmuv
@mjsmuv
Tiktok songs/sounds I hear + Hamilton = me? ##fyp ##foryou ##hamfam ##hamilton ##funny ##impressions ##JingleJangleWithMe ##BakingSzn ##RoomTour ##viral ##trenda?? original sound - Michael (MJ)
@once.upon.a.tory
@once.upon.a.tory
Attempt 5 bc tictac keeps taking this down ? ##theatrekid ##musicaltheatre ##intotheunknown ##frozen2a?? original sound - Tory ?
