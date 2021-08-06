Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TikTok Top 10
Click Here for More Articles on TikTok Top 10

Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Cody Renard Richard, Laura Bell Bundy, Cinderella & More!

pixeltracker

Check out our top ten TikToks of the week featuring Broadway's returning shows and more!

Aug. 6, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Cody Renard Richard

@codyrenard

Welcome back, Broadway! I missed you. ? Last night was electrifying!! ✨❤️‍?##broadway ##stagemanagersoftiktok ##stagemanager ##broadwayisback ##foryou

♬ original sound - Cody Renard Richard

t.3official

matticawood

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella

Alyssa Wray

@itsalyssawray

I LOVE SINGING WITH (especially this song ?) ?✨@hannahlaurenwilson

♬ original sound - Alyssa Wray

Samantha Pollino

Laura Bell Bundy

@laurabellbundy

Performing "Digital Disease" at 54 Below, only a few weeks before the pandemic, for the "I Am Woman Concert" ##54below ##musicaltheatre ##digitaldisease

♬ Digital Disease - Laura Bell Bundy

Hamilton

@hamiltonmusical

Who needs a co-star when you can slay both parts on your own? Now it's your turn. ?: @conroebrooks

♬ original sound - Hamilton

Company

Aimie Atkinson

@aimieatkinson

God is a woman dropping tonight over on @svnldn Patreon. www.Patreon.com/svnband

♬ Friends - Ella Henderson
Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Max Crumm Photo
Max Crumm
Syndee Winters Photo
Syndee Winters
Kyle Taylor Parker Photo
Kyle Taylor Parker

From This Author Chloe Rabinowitz