Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Cody Renard Richard, Laura Bell Bundy, Cinderella & More!
Check out our top ten TikToks of the week featuring Broadway's returning shows and more!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Cody Renard Richard
@codyrenard
Welcome back, Broadway! I missed you. ? Last night was electrifying!! ✨❤️?##broadway ##stagemanagersoftiktok ##stagemanager ##broadwayisback ##foryou♬ original sound - Cody Renard Richard
t.3official
@t.3official
"Lost In The Woods" (##Frozen2) w/ @alexengelberg !!! ❄️? ##t3 ##tiktoktenors ##collab ##lostinthewoods ##disney♬ original sound - T.3
matticawood
@matticawood
DO YOU KNOW?? (Bonus Points: comment "Yaasss Queen") ##musicals ##guessthemusical ##pianist ##piano ##fyp♬ original sound - Matt Cawood
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella
@alwcinderella
@adamlambert saying what we're all thinking ? ##princecharming ##cinderella ##musical ##theatre♬ The Vanquishing of the Three Headed Sea Witch - ALW's Cinderella
Alyssa Wray
@itsalyssawray
I LOVE SINGING WITH (especially this song ?) ?✨@hannahlaurenwilson♬ original sound - Alyssa Wray
Samantha Pollino
@peanutpollino
Philip tour is back baby! @hamiltonmusical ##hamilton ##theatre ##broadway ##atlanta ##fyp♬ original sound - Funny Tiktoks
Laura Bell Bundy
@laurabellbundy
Performing "Digital Disease" at 54 Below, only a few weeks before the pandemic, for the "I Am Woman Concert" ##54below ##musicaltheatre ##digitaldisease♬ Digital Disease - Laura Bell Bundy
Hamilton
@hamiltonmusical
Who needs a co-star when you can slay both parts on your own? Now it's your turn. ?: @conroebrooks♬ original sound - Hamilton
Company
@companybway
Trying to make plans with your friends in NYC like ? ##CompanyBroadway ##newyorkcity ##nyc ##sondheim ##anotherhundredpeople ##Broadway ##theatre ##nycstrong♬ original sound - Companybway
Aimie Atkinson
@aimieatkinson
God is a woman dropping tonight over on @svnldn Patreon. www.Patreon.com/svnband♬ Friends - Ella Henderson