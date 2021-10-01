Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Amber Ardolino, Preston Mui, WICKED & More!
Check out our top ten TikToks this week featuring some of Broadway's biggest stars and shows!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Amber Ardolino
@ambernicoleardolino Reply to @jumkyduedue ♬ The Reynolds Pamphlet - Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton
Preston Mui
@prestonmui Hair is culture. And culture is diversity. #hamiltoninsider #hamilton #hamiltok #Broadway #behindthescenes #backstage #wig #thedoux #theater ♬ Lo-Fi analog beat - Gloveity
Wicked
@wicked_musical Follow for more never-before-seen clips! #WICKEDtok #MusicalTheatre #BroadwayIsBack ♬ original sound - WICKED the Musical
Tommy Bracco
@tommy_bracco First in-person audition in 18 months! #broadwaysback #broadway #theatre #dance #audition #covid #pandemic #nyc #newyorkcity #dancer ♬ Another Day Of Sun - With Radios - La La Land Cast
Chris Salvaggio (and members of the Cats tour cast!)
@salvaggio_chris Cats national tour stop #2 - Omaha, NE!!! #catsthemusical #catstour #nationaltour #travellife #broadway #catsmusical ♬ Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) - Dance Anthem
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella
@alwcinderella #pov you stumble upon a dressing room at the Gillian Lynne Theatre... ?? #wardrobetour #westend #costume #musicaltheatre #alwcinderella #fyp ♬ Bad Cinderella - Andrew Lloyd Webber & Carrie Hope Fletcher
Marisha Wallace
@marishawallace Get tickets to my Southampton show & a few tickets left for Cardiff Link in Bio! #learnintiktok #music #live #hairpsray #theatre #westend #fyp ♬ original sound - Marisha Wallace
Joshua Turchin
@joshuaturchin It's probably going to be a #musical ?#broadway #fyp #thelittlelad #littleladdance #berriesandcream #starburst #berriesandcreamtok ♬ original sound - Joshua Turchin
Kathryn Gallagher
@kathryngallaghersayshi
in case u guys were in need of something wholesome here's my wholesome parents being cute and dancing to my song♬ nostalgic for the moment - kat
Miranda Sings
@mirandasings since everyone thinks ben plate is too old, this is my audition for dear hanson. #fyp #dearevanhansen #wavingthroughawindow #benplatt #old ♬ original sound - MirandaSings