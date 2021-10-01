Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TikTok Top 10
Click Here for More Articles on TikTok Top 10

Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Amber Ardolino, Preston Mui, WICKED & More!

pixeltracker

Check out our top ten TikToks this week featuring some of Broadway's biggest stars and shows!

Oct. 1, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Amber Ardolino

Preston Mui

Wicked

Tommy Bracco

Chris Salvaggio (and members of the Cats tour cast!)

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella

Marisha Wallace

@marishawallace Get tickets to my Southampton show & a few tickets left for Cardiff Link in Bio! #learnintiktok #music #live #hairpsray #theatre #westend #fyp ♬ original sound - Marisha Wallace

Joshua Turchin

Kathryn Gallagher

@kathryngallaghersayshi

in case u guys were in need of something wholesome here's my wholesome parents being cute and dancing to my song

♬ nostalgic for the moment - kat

Miranda Sings

@mirandasings since everyone thinks ben plate is too old, this is my audition for dear hanson. #fyp #dearevanhansen #wavingthroughawindow #benplatt #old ♬ original sound - MirandaSings

Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy
Telly Leung Photo
Telly Leung
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs

From This Author Chloe Rabinowitz