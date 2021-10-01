Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Amber Ardolino, Preston Mui, WICKED & More!

Click Here for More Articles on TikTok Top 10

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Amber Ardolino

Preston Mui

Wicked

Tommy Bracco

Chris Salvaggio (and members of the Cats tour cast!)

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella

Marisha Wallace

Joshua Turchin

Kathryn Gallagher

@kathryngallaghersayshi in case u guys were in need of something wholesome here's my wholesome parents being cute and dancing to my song ♬ nostalgic for the moment - kat

Miranda Sings