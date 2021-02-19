Watch Theatre Exile's Sin Eaters On Demand

Theatre Exile's world-wide debut of Sin Eaters by Anna Moench follows Mary, one of the unseen people who scrub our social media feeds. As Mary sees the worst of social media, she starts to question her relationship, her sanity, and her own capacity for violence.

Now playing through February 28, Sin Eaters is directed by Matt Pfeiffer. This intimate virtual experience is filmed with multiple cameras in the home of two actors who live together in real life, Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine.

Theatre Exile is a nonprofit theater company dedicated to enhancing the cultural experiences of Philadelphians through the staging of works that engage the imagination. We produce challenging plays that explore the complexities of the human condition and contain a sense of Philadelphia grit and passion. We strive to reach new theater audiences throughout the community by presenting both new works as well as established plays that are often reinterpreted in original ways. We believe in freedom of expression formulated through innovation, exploration and provocation. At the same time, we provide a safe and creative environment in which local artists can grow, experiment and find their own voice.

Purchase tickets to stream HERE