Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Watch Theatre Exile's Sin Eaters On Demand

Theatre Exile’s Timely and Riveting Sin Eaters by Anna Moench

Feb. 19, 2021  
Watch Theatre Exile's Sin Eaters On Demand

Theatre Exile's world-wide debut of Sin Eaters by Anna Moench follows Mary, one of the unseen people who scrub our social media feeds. As Mary sees the worst of social media, she starts to question her relationship, her sanity, and her own capacity for violence.

Now playing through February 28, Sin Eaters is directed by Matt Pfeiffer. This intimate virtual experience is filmed with multiple cameras in the home of two actors who live together in real life, Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine.

Theatre Exile is a nonprofit theater company dedicated to enhancing the cultural experiences of Philadelphians through the staging of works that engage the imagination. We produce challenging plays that explore the complexities of the human condition and contain a sense of Philadelphia grit and passion. We strive to reach new theater audiences throughout the community by presenting both new works as well as established plays that are often reinterpreted in original ways. We believe in freedom of expression formulated through innovation, exploration and provocation. At the same time, we provide a safe and creative environment in which local artists can grow, experiment and find their own voice.

Purchase tickets to stream HERE


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Eryn LeCroy
Eryn LeCroy
Jared Goldsmith
Jared Goldsmith
Ryan Vasquez
Ryan Vasquez

Related Articles
VIDEO: Laura Bell Bundy Debuts American Girl Music Video Today Photo

VIDEO: Laura Bell Bundy Debuts 'American Girl' Music Video Today

The Peoples Improv Theater Forced to Move Out of 24th Street Space Photo

The Peoples Improv Theater Forced to Move Out of 24th Street Space

Bonnie Milligan Joins NOW WERE TALKING WITH DREW GASPARINI Photo

Bonnie Milligan Joins NOW WE'RE TALKING WITH DREW GASPARINI

VIDEO: Watch Katharine McPhee in New Trailer for COUNTRY COMFORT Photo

VIDEO: Watch Katharine McPhee in New Trailer for COUNTRY COMFORT


More Hot Stories For You