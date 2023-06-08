Watch: Sarah Silverman Says THE BEDWETTER Will 'Eventually Move to Broadway'

The Atlantic Theater Company presented the world premiere production of the new musical last summer.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

Sarah Silverman says The Bedwetter will come to Broadway! 

The Atlantic Theater Company presented the world premiere production of the new musical, which featured a book by the Emmy Award winner, and Drama Desk Award winner Joshua Harmon, last summer.

On an episode of her podcast, Silverman revealed, "We just did a three-week workshop, because it's going to eventually move to Broadway," 

Watch below!

The show features lyrics by Emmy Award winner Adam Schlesinger and Sarah Silverman, music by Adam Schlesinger, choreography by Byron Easley, and direction by Lucille Lortel Award winner Anne Kauffman.

The Bedwetter featured Ashley Blanchet (Waitress), Rick Crom (HBO's "Divorce"), Charlotte Elizabeth Curtis (Off-Broadway debut), Zoe Glick (Frozen), Darren Goldstein (The Little Foxes), Caissie Levy (Caroline, or Change), Charlotte MacLeod (Off-Broadway debut), Ellyn Marie Marsh (The Rose Tattoo), Tony Award winner Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago, "Cheers"), margot weintraub (Off-Broadway debut), and Emily Zimmerman (Off-Broadway debut).




