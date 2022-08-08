Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit Begins Labor Day Weekend

The end of summer brings with it the Fall Show of one of New York City's longest-running and most beloved annual events as the Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit (WSOAE) returns. Taking place over Labor Day weekend, September 3 - 5 and the following weekend, September 10 - 11, this FREE outdoor event will feature more than 50 artists and craft artisans in all mediums. This vibrant community event features paintings, photography, jewelry, ceramics, woodworking, glass and mixed media, all on display and on sale directly from the artists themselves.

The event continues to be a juried show to ensure the quality of works presented and all registered artists are eligible in several award categories by medium as well as a "Best In Show" award. Long one of New York City's most eclectic outdoor events, the WSOAE features many notable artisans from across the country.

There's literally something for everyone, and it draws a wide range of attendees including a cosmopolitan mix of art lovers, tourists, faculty, students and anyone with an appreciation of art.

The Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit takes place just north of Washington Square Park on University Place between Waverly Place and East 11th Street. The show will be on the sidewalks of these streets and is free to the public. Viewing and selling hours are noon to 6 pm each day. Whether you are looking for something specific or just like to browse to see if you can find a new treasure, this event is for you.

This sidewalk show can trace its origins back to artists and friends Willem De Kooning and Jackson Pollack. It was initially organized with the help of Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney, founder of the Whitney Museum of Art, and Alfred H. Barr, Jr., Director of the Museum of Modern Art. It has since become a beloved, twice a year (spring and fall) New York City institution.