Walt Disney World Reveals List of Attractions, Entertainment, and Shops That Will Be Available Upon Reopening

According to WDW News Today, Walt Disney World has announced what attractions, entertainment, and shopping experiences will be available when the theme parks begin to reopen.

Check out the full list, divided by park, below.

Magic Kingdom

Attractions

"it's a small world"

Astro Orbiter

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin

Country Bear Jamboree

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

Jungle Cruise

Liberty Square Riverboat

Mad Tea Party

Mickey's PhilharMagic

Peter Pan's Flight

Pirates of the Caribbean

Prince Charming Regal Carrousel

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Sorcerers of the Magic Kingdom

Space Mountain

Splash Mountain

Swiss Family Treehouse

The Barnstormer

The Hall of Presidents

The Haunted Mansion

The Magic Carpets of Aladdin

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Tom Sawyer Island

Tomorrowland Speedway

Tomorrowland Transit Authority Peoplemover

Under the Sea ~ Journey of The Little Mermaid

Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress

Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room

Entertainment

Main Street Philharmonic

Character Cavalcades throughout the day, with Guest-favorite Disney friends appearing along the parade route-which will include: The Royal Princess Processional Mickey & Friends Cavalcade Fantasyland Friends Cavalcade A Goofy Cavalcade Tinker Bell & the Lost Treasure



Shops

Arribas Brothers

Baby Care

Big Al's

Box Office Gifts

Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin Photos

Crystal Arts

Emporium

Fantasy Faire

Hundred Acre Goods

Island Supply by Sunglass Hut

Main Street Confectionery

Memento Mori

Mickey's Star Traders

Plaza del Sol Caribe Bazaar

Rubio Arts

Sir Mickey's

Splashdown Photos

Strollers & Wheelchairs

The Chapeau

Tomorrowland Light & Power Co.

TTC Cart / Wheelchairs

Uptown Jewelers & Cinema

Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe

The Magic Kingdom will be reopening on July 11th.

EPCOT

Attractions

Awesome Planet

Canada Far and Wide

Disney & Pixar Short Film Festival

Friendship Lagoon Boats

Frozen Ever After

Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros

Impressions de France

Journey Into Imagination with Figment

Kidcot (modified)

Living with the Land

Mission: SPACE

Reflections of China

Soarin' Around the World

Spaceship Earth

Test Track

The American Adventure

The Seas with Nemo & Friends

Walt Disney Imagineering presents the Epcot Experience

Entertainment

America Gardens Theatre Presents... featuring popular EPCOT performers such as: JAMMitors Mariachi Cobre

Character Cavalcades throughout the day, featuring favorite Disney friends traveling around World Showcase promenade-including: Frozen Promenade Mickey & Friends World Tour Princess Promenade



Shops

African Heritage

Arribas Brothers

Art of Disney

Baby Care

Canada Cart

China Kiosk

Disney Traders

Galerie Des Halles

Gateway Gifts

Glas Und Porcellan

ImageWorks

Karamell Kuche

La Bottega Italiana

Mexico Indoor Plaza

Mission: SPACE Cargo

Mitsukoshi

Mouse Gear Temporary Location

Pin Traders - Camera Center

Port of Entry

Puffin's Roost

Sea Base Alpha Gift Shop

Strollers & Wheelchairs

Tea Caddy

Test Track Simporium

Wood Carver

World Traveler

EPCOT will be reopening on July 15th.

Disney's Animal Kingdom

Attractions

Affection Section

Avatar Flight of Passage

DINOSAUR

Discovery Island Trails

Expedition Everest - Legend of the Forbidden Mountain

Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail

It's Tough to be a Bug!

Kali River Rapids

Kilimanjaro Safaris

Maharajah Jungle Trek

Na'vi River Journey

The Animation Experience at Conservation Station

The Oasis Exhibits

TriceraTop Spin

Wilderness Explorers

Wildlife Express

Entertainment

Character Cruises throughout the day, with Guest-favorite Disney friends appearing in boats around Discovery River-including the following: Discovery River Character Cruise Discovery Island Drummers Donald's Dino Boat Bash! Mickey & Friends Flotilla



Shops

Africa Hub Cart

African Heritage Wood Carving

Baby Care

Chester and Hester's Dinosaur Treasures

Discovery Trading Company

Garden Gate Gifts & Strollers

Kilimanjaro Safari Cart

Mandala Gifts

Mombasa Marketplace

Out Of The Wild

Serka Zong Bazaar

The Dino Institute Shop

Windtraders

Disney's Animal Kingdom will also be reopening on July 11th.

Hollywood Studios

Attractions

Alien Swirling Saucers

Lightning McQueen's Racing Academy

Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Muppet*Vision 3D

Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith

Slinky Dog Dash

Star Tours - The Adventures Continue

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror™

Toy Story Mania!

Vacation Fun (at Mickey Shorts Theater)

Walt Disney Presents

Entertainment

Character Cavalcades throughout the day, with favorite Disney friends appearing along Hollywood Boulevard-including: Disney Junior Stars Motorcade Mickey & Friends Motorcade Pixar Motorcade



Shops

Celebrity 5 & 10

Crossroads of the World

Dok Ondar's Den of Antiquities

Droid Depot Experience

Droid Depot Store

In Character

Legends of Hollywood

Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway

Mickey's Of Hollywood

Movieland Memorabilia

Once Upon A Time

Sid Cahuenga's One-of-a-Kind

Rock Around The Shop

Rubio Arts

Strollers & Wheelchairs

Tatooine Traders

The Market

Tower Hotel Gifts

Toy Story Mania Shop

Disney's Hollywood Studios will be reopening on July 15th.

