Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 9, 2026- SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS to Come to Broadway with Julia Roberts and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 9, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 9, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Let's dive into yesterday's top stories. First up, J. Harrison Ghee opened up exclusively about their personal health journey and the incredible support they've received from the Broadway community.
On the casting front, exciting news is breaking! Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell are ready to spar as Benedick and Beatrice in Jamie Lloyd's production of Much Ado About Nothing, coming to the Winter Garden Theatre.
And we have a star-studded lineup alert: Julia Roberts, Paul Rudd, Martin Freeman, Greta Lee, Sarah Paulson, and Isaac Powell will lead Small Mouth Sounds at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.
Plus, Sherri Shepherd joins Aladdin as the Genie for a limited run, and we have new Broadway debuts from Reece Weaver making her mark as Roxie Hart in Chicago.
|The Front Page
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Exclusive: J. Harrison Ghee Opens Up About Need for a Kidney and How Broadway Is Lifting Them Up
J. Harrison Ghee exclusively tells BroadwayWorld about the moment they learned that they need a kidney transplant and may have to prepare for dialysis.
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Video: Tom Hiddleston & Hayley Atwell Are Ready to Make Much Ado on Broadway
Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell are getting ready to spar on Broadway! The longtime friends will return to the stage this fall as Benedick and Beatrice in Jamie Lloyd's acclaimed production of Much Ado About Nothing, which soon takes up residence at the Winter Garden Theatre. Watch in this video to hear even more from Hiddleston, Atwell and Lloyd as they get ready to bring Much Ado About Nothing to Broadway.
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Julia Roberts, Paul Rudd, and More Will Lead SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS on Broadway
Bess Wohl's play SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS will open at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, starring Martin Freeman, Greta Lee, Sarah Paulson, Isaac Powell, Julia Roberts, and Paul Rudd.
|Must Watch
|Video: Lea Michele Sings 'Man of La Mancha' at MCC Theater's MISCAST26
by Michael Major
Lea Michele performed 'Man of La Mancha (I, Don Quixote)' at MCC Theater's MISCAST26 gala, taking on a song from a role she would not traditionally play. Watch the video!. (more...)
|Video: Bowen Yang Plays 'What Would Mary Do?' Ahead of OH, MARY! Debut
by Michael Major
Bowen Yang appeared on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to play a game imagining how his OH MARY character, Mary Todd Lincoln, would respond to pivotal moments in American history. Watch the video!. (more...)
|Video: Jodi Benson, Susan Egan, and Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West) Perform 'I Put a Spell on You' From HOCUS POCUS
by Stephi Wild
During the Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise aboard the Disney Dream, Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West) invited Jodi Benson and Susan Egan to complete the Sanderson Sisters and perform 'I Put a Spell on You' from 'Hocus Pocus.' Check out the video here!. (more...)
|Hot Photos
|Photos: Tilda Swinton in MAN TO MAN at the Royal Court Theatre
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released of Tilda Swinton in Manfred Karge’s Man to Man, as the production continues performances at the Royal Court Theatre. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
|Photos/Video: Reece Weaver Makes Broadway Debut as 'Roxie Hart' in CHICAGO
by Stephi Wild
Professional dancer and TV star Reece Weaver officially made her Broadway debut as “Roxie Hart” in Chicago. Check out photos and video of her first curtain call here.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
Open Jar Studios is expanding its facility. The rehearsal facility for Broadway shows will open a 40,000 square-foot complex in the Paramount Building at 1501 Broadway.. (more...)
Ariana DeBose, Jessica Vosk, Jordan Fisher and More to Join The American Theatre Wing Gala
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The American Theatre Wing has revealed the lineup for their 2026 Fall Gala Celebration, which will be held at The Ziegfeld Ballroom. Stars taking part include Ariana DeBose, Jessica Vosk, Jordan Fisher and more. . (more...)
International Literary Properties Names Michael Barra Chief Executive Officer
by Stephi Wild
International Literary Properties promoted Michael Barra from CEO of its Theatrical & Global Franchise Management division to Chief Executive Officer across the Americas, UK, and Europe.. (more...)
Michael Mayer and More Named to Berkeley Repertory Theatre Board of Trustees
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Berkeley Repertory Theatre has elected six new trustees to its volunteer Board of Trustees. The new trustees begin three-year terms on the board, bringing a wide range of professional expertise, community engagement, and a commitment to the theatre.. (more...)
EPSTEIN ORATORIO, Starring Kathleen Chalfant, Will Have Reading at La MaMa
by Stephi Wild
Kathleen Chalfant will star in a benefit reading of Karen Malpede's EPSTEIN ORATORIO at La MaMa, with proceeds supporting the Public Integrity Project's lawsuit for release of the Epstein files.. (more...)
BMG-Concord Merger Closes as Open Jar Studios Doubles Down on Times Square
by Alex Freeman
BMG and Concord finalize their merger, Open Jar Studios expands to a second home, and leadership shifts hit Classical Theatre of Harlem, Paper Mill Playhouse, and National Queer Theater. Equity secures £15K for unpaid Manchester Pride performers.. (more...)
AKA Names Kyle Fox Vice President, Account Strategy; Promotes Stevie Coleman to Account Director
by Chloe Rabinowitz
AKA revealed two leadership moves within its theatrical Client Services team: Kyle Fox joins as Vice President, Account Strategy, a newly created role, and Stevie Coleman has been promoted to Account Director. . (more...)
Cecily Strong and Jenn Lyon to Host A is For's 10th Anniversary Fundraiser
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A is For is inviting everyone to celebrate a decade of mayhem, chaos, and fearless advocacy at Broadway Acts for Abortion — the only Broadway community fundraiser dedicated exclusively to abortion rights — as it celebrates its 10th anniversary year.. (more...)
Merely Players Presents Receives $7,500 Grant From Community Foundation For Greater Atlanta
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Merely Players Presents has been awarded a $7,500 grant from the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta, supporting the theatre as it continues to grow programming, welcome new artists and audiences, and build its place in the Doraville community.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
Verity Power will play Eliza Doolittle opposite Alan Cumming's Professor Higgins in a new chamber production of MY FAIR LADY, directed by Maria Friedman, running November 21 through December 31 at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.. (more...)
Review: COME FROM AWAY at Eight O'Clock Theatre
by Deborah Bostock-Kelley
When 38 planes were grounded in Gander after 9/11, the small town didn't ask where the 7,000 strangers on those planes came from, what they believed, or who they voted for - they just opened their homes. Eight O'Clock Theatre's production doesn't sentimentalize that choice; it makes you feel how simple it actually was to make that decision. This is a musical not to be missed.. (more...)
Open Jar Studios Will Expand With Second Location in Times Square
by Stephi Wild
Open Jar Studios is expanding its facility. The rehearsal facility for Broadway shows will open a 40,000 square-foot complex in the Paramount Building at 1501 Broadway.. (more...)
Sherri Shepherd to Join ALADDIN on Broadway as the Genie
by Stephi Wild
Emmy-winning talk show host, comedian, actress, and best-selling author Sherri Shepherd will join the company of Aladdin on Broadway as the Genie for a limited run. Learn more here.. (more...)
DOWNSTATE Will Come to Broadway Beginning in October
by Stephi Wild
It's official! Downstate will make its Broadway premiere this fall, directed by three-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello. Learn more about the show here!. (more...)
SCHMIGADOON! Extends on Broadway Through April 2027
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Schmigadoon!, which was originally scheduled to run on Broadway through early January 2027, has now been extended through early April 2027, adding 13 more weeks of performances.. (more...)
Jamie Glover and Cormac McAlinden Will Reprise Their Roles in INTER ALIA on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Rosamund Pike will lead the Broadway premiere of Suzie Miller's INTER ALIA, joining co-stars Jamie Glover and Cormac McAlinden, all making their Broadway debuts under Justin Martin's direction.. (more...)
Tickets On Sale For HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Tickets for the new play, Here There Are Blueberries, written by Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich, are on sale. Learn more about how to get tickets here!. (more...)
Jinkx Monsoon ‘Determined’ to Be Broadway’s Next MAME Because Musical Is About ‘Chosen Family’
by Michael Gioia
Jinkx Monsoon wants to take on a Broadway revival of the musical ‘Mame.’ She also revealed that she’d like to eventually play Mrs. Lovett in ‘Sweeney Todd.’. (more...)
Special Events Set for SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY
by Chloe Rabinowitz
MTC will host a series of special events and conversations for the upcoming Broadway production of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play by Jocely Bioh. . (more...)
BACK TO THE FUTURE UK Tour Reveals Full Cast
by Stephi Wild
Full casting has been announced for the UK tour of BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical, opening at the Bristol Hippodrome on 8 October 2026, with additional stops in Liverpool, Edinburgh and Milton Keynes.. (more...)
Eddie Perfect Launches New Record Label; Will Release BEETLEJUICE Live Melbourne Recording
by Stephi Wild
Eddie Perfect has launched a new record label, Excited Animal Records, through which he will release Beetlejuice The Musical Live At The Regent Theatre Melbourne this Halloween. . (more...)
THE MUSIC MAN Extends 2026 National Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Big League Productions' national tour of Meredith Willson’s The Music Man will resume performances at TUTS in Houston in September with additional tour dates through the end of the year.. (more...)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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"Let the other gals keep waitin'