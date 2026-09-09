Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 9, 2026- SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS to Come to Broadway with Julia Roberts and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 9, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!

Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Let's dive into yesterday's top stories. First up, J. Harrison Ghee opened up exclusively about their personal health journey and the incredible support they've received from the Broadway community.

On the casting front, exciting news is breaking! Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell are ready to spar as Benedick and Beatrice in Jamie Lloyd's production of Much Ado About Nothing, coming to the Winter Garden Theatre.

And we have a star-studded lineup alert: Julia Roberts, Paul Rudd, Martin Freeman, Greta Lee, Sarah Paulson, and Isaac Powell will lead Small Mouth Sounds at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Plus, Sherri Shepherd joins Aladdin as the Genie for a limited run, and we have new Broadway debuts from Reece Weaver making her mark as Roxie Hart in Chicago.