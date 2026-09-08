Video: Bowen Yang Plays 'What Would Mary Do?' Ahead of OH, MARY! Debut
The SNL alum teased his upcoming Broadway acting debut while on Good Morning America.
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Bowen Yang sat down with GOOD MORNING AMERICA to play a game of "What Would Mary Do?" ahead of his Broadway debut in Oh, Mary! Yang, who is set to play Mary Todd Lincoln starting next week, was asked to weigh in on how the character might have reacted to a handful of key moments in American history.
Watch the video as the Saturday Night Live alum speculates how the character would tackle the Louisiana Purchase, the Boston Tea Party, and the designing of the American flag.
Yang will join the company of the hit Broadway comedy on Tuesday, September 15 for a limited 12-week engagement through Sunday, December 6, 2026. Additionally, the Tony Award-winning production has announced a new block of tickets on-sale, now through Saturday, July 10, 2027, nearly three years after the production’s Opening Night on Broadway.
Ccurrent ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ Meg Stalter ends her run in the show on September 12, 2026, with Hannah Solow playing the role of ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ on Sunday, September 13. Yang joins the iconic lineup of performers to play the role of ‘Mary Todd Lincoln,’ including Tony Award-winning original star and playwright Cole Escola, Betty Gilpin, Tituss Burgess, Jinkx Monsoon, Jane Krakowski, Solow, John Cameron Mitchell, Maya Rudolph, and Stalter.
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