Video: Bowen Yang Plays 'What Would Mary Do?' Ahead of OH, MARY! Debut





Bowen Yang sat down with GOOD MORNING AMERICA to play a game of "What Would Mary Do?" ahead of his Broadway debut in Oh, Mary! Yang, who is set to play Mary Todd Lincoln starting next week, was asked to weigh in on how the character might have reacted to a handful of key moments in American history.

Watch the video as the Saturday Night Live alum speculates how the character would tackle the Louisiana Purchase, the Boston Tea Party, and the designing of the American flag.

Yang will join the company of the hit Broadway comedy on Tuesday, September 15 for a limited 12-week engagement through Sunday, December 6, 2026. Additionally, the Tony Award-winning production has announced a new block of tickets on-sale, now through Saturday, July 10, 2027, nearly three years after the production’s Opening Night on Broadway.

Bowen Yang talks Broadway debut in '<a class="bww-aff-link" href="/ticket-go.php?dest=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Foh-mary-ny-tickets%2Fartist%2F3312624&show=334953&fromlink=2453881&regid=1&campaign=show" data-bww-dest="https://www.ticketmaster.com/oh-mary-ny-tickets/artist/3312624" data-bww-campaign="show" data-bww-track="fromlink=2453881&clickedshow=334953&regid=1" rel="nofollow sponsored noopener">Oh, Mary!</a>'" width="356">

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