Jamie Glover and Cormac McAlinden Will Reprise Their Roles in INTER ALIA on Broadway

Complete principal casting has been revealed for Suzie Miller’s new play Inter Alia. Starring the previously announced Golden Globe, Emmy Award, and Olivier Award-winner and BAFTA and Academy Award-nominee Rosamund Pike, Inter Alia, directed by Justin Martin, will begin preview performances on November 10, before opening on December 1, 2026, at The Music Box Theatre.

Ms. Pike, who will be making her Broadway debut, is the winner of the 2026 Olivier Award and the 2026 Critics’ Circle Theatre Award for ‘Best Actress’ for her role as ‘Jessica Parks.’ Joining Ms. Pike will be her co-stars from the recent West End production who will also be making their Broadway debuts. Jamie Glover will reprise his role as ‘Michael Wheatley’ and Cormac McAlinden will reprise his role as ‘Harry Wheatley.’

About Inter Alia

Jessica Parks is a maverick London Crown Court Judge; sharp, compassionate, and determined to change a system she knows isn’t always just. But her career exists Inter Alia (“among other things”) as she balances motherhood, friendship and the elusive notion of “having it all.” So, when an unthinkable event rocks her finely tuned life, can she hold her family together – or will everything fall apart?

Created by the duo behind the West End and Broadway hit Prima Facie, BAFTA-Award-winning director Justin Martin and Olivier Award-winning writer Suzie Miller, bring you this production. It premiered at The National Theatre in London in 2025 and became a box office hit, leading to a sold-out West End transfer earlier this year. Inter Alia has also been broadcast globally, in cinemas via National Theatre Live as well as streamed via National Theatre at Home, and approximately 600, 000 people to date have now seen the production worldwide.

The Creative Team for Inter Alia includes Miriam Buether (Set and Costume Designer), Natasha Chivers (Lighting Designer), Ben & Max Ringham (Sound Designers), Willie Williams for Treatment Studios (Video Designer), Erin LeCount & James Jacob PKA Jakwob (Composers), Lucy Hind (Movement & Intimacy Director), NICK PINCHBECK (Music Supervisor). Casting is by Alastair Coomer, CDG and Naomi Downham (UK Casting) and Jim Carnahan, CSA (US Casting).

Biographies

Rosamund Pike (Jessica Parks) Golden Globe, Emmy and Olivier Award-winning and BAFTA & Academy Award-nominated Rosamund Pike has earned international acclaim for her film, television, stage and audio roles. Perhaps best known for her lead role in David Fincher’s Gone Girl, for which she earned an Academy Award nomination, Rosamund first gained recognition opposite Pierce Brosnan in the James Bond film Die Another Day, as well as Joe Wright’s Pride and Prejudice alongside Keira Knightley. More recently, Rosamund won a Golden Globe for her role as Marla Grayson in the crime thriller I Care a Lot, as well as receiving Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations for her standout turn in Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn. In 2025, Rosamund starred in Babak Anvari’s psychological thriller Hallow Road opposite Matthew Rhys, as well as playing Veronica Vanderberg, a pivotal role in Lionsgate’s Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. Alongside her impressive film credits, Rosamund also starred as the iconic sorceress Moiraine Damodred in Prime Video’s The Wheel Of Time, having narrated the first four audiobook versions of the novels for Audible, winning multiple Audie awards for her performance. Last year, Rosamund made her return to the London stage, and her National Theatre debut, in Suzie Miller’s (Prima Facie) legal drama Inter Alia for which she earned an Olivier and Critics Circle Theatre Award for Best Actress, as well as a nomination for Best Actress at the 2026 London Standard Theatre Awards. After a sold-out run at The National Theatre, the production transferred to the West End at Wyndham’s Theatre with performances running from March to June 2026. Rosamund’s previous theatre credits include Hedda Gabler (2010), The Donmar Warehouse’s Madame De Sade (2009), the Old Vic’s Gas Light (2007), Summer and Smoke (2006) and the Royal Court’s Hitchcock Blonde (2002). This year Rosamund appeared in Guy Ritchie’s In the Grey, as well as a lead role alongside Sacha Baron Cohen in Netflix’s comedy feature Ladies First. In 2027, Rosamund will be seen in Guy Ritchie’s upcoming black comedy Wife & Dog following the succession battle of an aristocratic family, alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Anthony Hopkins.

Jamie Glover (Michael Wheatley) originated the role of ‘Michael Parks’ in Inter Alia at The National Theatre and reprised the role in its West End transfer. His other theatre credits include the title role in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre, Noises Off at the Old Vic, The Chalk Garden at The Donmar Warehouse, An Ideal Husband and The Rehearsal at Chichester Festival Theatre, and numerous productions with the Royal Shakespeare Company, including All’s Well That Ends Well, Edward III, The Island Princess and The Roman Actor. Glover is best known for his role as Andrew Treneman in BBC’s “Waterloo Road,” with additional television credits including “Agatha Raisin,” “Shakespeare & Hathaway,” “Endeavour, Doctor Who: An Adventure in Space and Time,” “Father Brown,” “Holby City and Midsomer Murders.”

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