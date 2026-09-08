Eddie Perfect Launches New Record Label; Will Release BEETLEJUICE Live Melbourne Recording

Eddie Perfect has launched a new record label, Excited Animal Records, through which he will release Beetlejuice The Musical Live At The Regent Theatre Melbourne this Halloween. The album will be released on digital and limited edition signed double vinyl on October 31st.

To pre-order the vinyl, click here. Pre-sale orders will receive a limited edition first pressing, signed by Eddie Perfect and Karis Oka.

Recorded on stage on opening night in Melbourne, Beetlejuice The Musical Live At The Regent Theatre Melbourne features Tony-nominated composer and lyricist Eddie Perfect in the title role. The cast also includes Karis Oka, Elise McCann, Rob Johnson, Tom Wren and Erin Clare. The Melbourne production ran in May 2025.

According to The Scoop, Excited Animal Records will release more recordings in the future, with a goal to "advocate for more quality cast recordings of Australian musicals, and to champion the artists and creators who make them."

About Beetlejuice The Musical

Beetlejuice features music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect, with a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, and is directed by Alex Timbers. The musical is based on the 1988 film of the same name. The story follows a deceased couple who try to haunt the new inhabitants of their former home and call for help from a devious bio-exorcist ghost named after the star Betelgeuse, who is summoned by saying his name three times. One of the new inhabitants is a young girl, Lydia, who is dealing with her mother's death and her neglectful father.

The musical had a tryout at the National Theatre, Washington, D.C., in October 2018, prior to opening on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre on April 25, 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show played its final performance at the Winter Garden on March 10, 2020. It reopened at the Marquis Theatre on Broadway on April 8, 2022, and closed on January 8, 2023. The show reopened again at the Palace Theatre on October 8, 2025 in a limited engagement that ran until January 3, 2026. A US national tour of the production ran from 2022 to 2025, and several international productions also ran, including London, Australia, and South Korea.

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