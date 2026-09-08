Ariana DeBose, Jessica Vosk, Jordan Fisher and More to Join The American Theatre Wing Gala

The American Theatre Wing has revealed the lineup for their 2026 Fall Gala Celebration, which will be held on the evening of Monday, September 14, 2026, at 6:30 PM, at The Ziegfeld Ballroom. Academy Award Winner and three-time Tony Awards Host Ariana DeBose (Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story), Tony Award Winner Caissie Levy (Ragtime), Broadway powerhouse Jessica Vosk (Beaches, Wicked), stage & screen favorite Jordan Fisher (Little Shop of Horrors, Moulin Rouge), Tony Award Nominee Christiani Pitts (Two Strangers Carry A Cake Across New York), Tony Award Nominee Sam Tutty (Two Strangers Carry A Cake Across New York), Tony Award Winner Ari'el Stachel (The Band’s Visit), Obie, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award Winner Larry Owens (A Strange Loop), Tony Award-winning director Michael Arden (The Lost Boys, Maybe Happy Ending), and The Band of Buena Vista Social Club are among the performers set for The Gala’s concert program.

The Wing’s gala will once again honor the “Unsung Heroes of the Theatre Industry,” with stage stars shining a spotlight on their own personal Unsung Hero. From dressers who execute seamless quick changes between scenes, to understudies who don’t miss a beat when getting called into a show on little notice, to makeup artists responsible for impressive visual character transformations – and so many more vital contributors to the theatrical art form – the 2026 Gala celebrates members of the theatrical community who don’t often get the recognition they deserve. The black-tie gala celebration includes cocktails, dinner, and performances. The concert program is led by Music Director Benjamin Rauhala. A special Act II Piano Bar featuring Kenney Green-Tilford will also be a part of the celebration.

All of the proceeds from the Gala will go directly to the American Theatre Wing’s programs, including The Gavin Creel Fellowships, The Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative, The Jonathan Larson Grants, National Theatre Company Grants, The Playreaders Club (in partnership with The Drama Book Shop), and producing ATW’s Emmy Award nominated Working in the Theatre Series. Through these programs, the American Theatre Wing continues to be a catalyst for change in the industry by providing traditionally underrepresented talent with resources to begin or continue their artistic journey, supporting future generations of theatre artists. Limited tickets are available for purchase.

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