Video: Lea Michele Sings 'Man of La Mancha' at MCC Theater's MISCAST26





MCC Theater has released another performance from the MISCAST26 gala, now sharing Lea Michele performing "Man of La Mancha (I, Don Quixote)" from the musical Man of La Mancha. The clip is the latest in a run of performance videos the theater has shared following the one-night event.

The performance was filmed as Michele was in the midst of her run in Chess on Broadway. The first Broadway revival of the musical closed in June.

MISCAST is MCC Theater's annual one-night-only benefit concert in which Broadway performers take on songs from roles outside their usual casting range. The MISCAST26 broadcast was directed by Jess Ryan, with musical supervision and arrangements by Will Van Dyke leading a small band that included guitar, bass, drums, piano, two violins, viola and cello.

Funds raised through MISCAST support MCC Theater's Off-Broadway new work, its Youth Company and in-school partnerships with New York City public high schools, and its literary development programs for emerging playwrights. MCC most recently shared footage of LJ Benet and Ali Louis Bourzgui performing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' from Dance of the Vampires.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming