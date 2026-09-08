Photos/Video: Reece Weaver Makes Broadway Debut as 'Roxie Hart' in CHICAGO

Direct from the hit Netflix series “America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders,” professional dancer and TV star Reece Weaver officially made her Broadway debut as “Roxie Hart” in Chicago, beginning performances on Monday, September 7, 2026 at the Ambassador Theatre. She will play a 6-week limited engagement through Sunday, October 18, 2026. Check out photos and video of her first curtain call below!

Reece Weaver is a former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader and professional dancer best known for her appearance in Netflix's America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. A former member of the University of Alabama Dance Team, Reece earned her degree in dance before joining the iconic DCC squad as part of the 2023 rookie class, where she stayed for three seasons before starting her next chapter. Originally from Jacksonville, Florida, she brings a strong background in technical dance, performance, and athletic precision to her performances.

Leading with positivity and faith both on and off the field, Reece has captured the hearts of a highly engaged audience across her social platforms. She shares authentic glimpses into her life, from her day‑to‑day as a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader and newlywed to her husband Will, to her passions for beauty, fashion, florals, and faith. Through it all, Reece uses her platform to inspire, uplift, and connect with her community—bringing grace, joy, and intention to everything she does.

With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

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