Video: Jodi Benson, Susan Egan, and Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West) Perform 'I Put a Spell on You' From HOCUS POCUS





During the Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise aboard the Disney Dream, Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West) closed out "Dancing on Deck to Halloween Hits" by inviting Disney Legends Jodi Benson (Ariel from "The Little Mermaid") and Susan Egan (Megara from "Hercules") to complete the Sanderson Sisters and perform "I Put a Spell on You" from "Hocus Pocus." Check out the video here!

About Andrew Levitt

Nina West (Andrew Levitt) began performing in drag in 2001 and became a prominent figure in Columbus' drag scene, hosting events including "Heels of Horror" and "So You Think You Can Drag?" She won Entertainer of the Year in 2008 before gaining national recognition as a contestant on season 11 of RuPaul's Drag Race, where she won two challenges and was crowned Miss Congeniality. She later appeared on RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9, while also making appearances on The View and at the Primetime Emmy Awards. West has starred in commercials and entertainment campaigns for major brands, released children's music, and played Edna Turnblad in the 2021–22 national tour of Hairspray. In recognition of her impact in Columbus, a street was named "The Nina West Way" in her honor.

About Jodi Benson

Jodi Benson made her Broadway debut in Marilyn: An American Fable in 1983 and went on to star in Smile and Welcome to the Club, earning a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical for Crazy for You in 1992. She is best known as the voice of Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid, a role she has reprised across television, film, recordings and video games, including The Little Mermaid Live! and Disney Dreamlight Valley. Benson has also voiced characters in animated series including Camp Lazlo, Batman Beyond, The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, The Wild Thornberrys and Sofia the First, and served as the voice of Barbie for Mattel and Pixar projects from 1992 to 2011. A frequent concert performer, she has appeared with major symphony orchestras including the Boston Pops, Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and National Symphony Orchestra, and has performed extensively for Disney. Her other screen credits include Enchanted, and she has continued performing onstage, including roles in concert productions of Gypsy and Hello, Dolly! She most recently performed as The Witch in Into The Woods in Florida.

About Susan Egan

Susan Egan made her Broadway debut as Belle in the original 1994 production of Beauty and the Beast, earning Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations for her performance. She went on to star on Broadway in State Fair, Cabaret, Triumph of Love and Thoroughly Modern Millie, while also performing as a cabaret artist and concert soloist with more than 60 symphonies. Egan is widely known for her Disney voice work, including Megara in Hercules, a role she reprised in the animated series and Kingdom Hearts video games, as well as roles in Steven Universe, Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp's Adventure, Spirited Away and Porco Rosso. She has produced numerous live productions, including Disney Princess – The Concert and Walt Disney Animation Studios: The Concert, and was named an official godmother of the Disney Destiny cruise ship in 2025. In 2026, she was honored as a Disney Legend for her contributions to the company.

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