Jinkx Monsoon ‘Determined’ to Be Broadway’s Next MAME Because Musical Is About ‘Chosen Family’

Jinkx Monsoon wants to take on a Broadway revival of the musical Mame.

During the Oh, Mary! star’s appearance on the Friday, September 4, episode of the Out with Suzi Ruffell podcast, she was asked about what roles she’d like to play next.

Monsoon, who currently stars as Mary Todd Lincoln in the West End production of Cole Escola’s hit play, said she’s recently become “pretty determined” to make a certain dream turn into a reality.

“It’s not like I know anything,” Monsoon prefaced. “I know it will eventually happen, and I hope that when the stars align, I’m right there to play her. But I want to be the next Mame on Broadway.”

Monsoon added that “however that takes place” or “however that forms,” she thinks that the role of Mame Dennis — which was originated in the 1966 Broadway musical by Angela Lansbury — should be “played by a queer or a trans person.”

The musical — which features a book by Jerome Lawrence and Robert Edwin Lee with music and lyrics by Jerry Herman — is about “chosen family,” Monsoon pointed out.

Based on the 1955 novel Auntie Mame by Patrick Dennis and the 1956 Broadway play of the same name, Mame centers on the eccentric Mame Dennis, whose young nephew comes to live with her after his father (Mame’s brother) has died.

The musical opened at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre in May 1966 and also starred Bea Arthur as Vera Charles. Lansbury reprised her performance in the title role for a 1983 Broadway revival.

“I think we as a society, as a western civilization, have started to realize the value in chosen family, whether you’re queer or not,” said Monsoon. “Especially as politics have begun to divide families down hard moral lines, right? Where you don’t feel an ounce of guilt cutting that person out of your life, and yet you’re like, ‘But I don’t want to be alone.’”

“I think Mame is that story of: Find who is your family based on how they make you feel about yourself and how you feel in their presence — not because of whose blood you got,” added Monsoon.

But Mame Dennis isn’t the only role that Monsoon dreams of playing.

“I really want to play Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd,” Monsoon revealed, but added that she’s willing to “wait until it’s the [right] time.”

“I have this imaginary production in mind that kind of lives in the back of my mind,” she added. “We’ll see if it ever comes to fruition.”

Monsoon is currently starring in the West End production of Oh, Mary! through September 26.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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