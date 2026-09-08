Tickets On Sale For HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES on Broadway

Tickets for the new play, Here There Are Blueberries, written by Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich, will go on sale today at 10 am ET. Conceived and directed by Kaufman, Here There Are Blueberries will begin previews on Monday, November 2 at the Barrymore Theatre in a co-production with La Jolla Playhouse. Opening night is set for Monday, November 9. Additional information, including casting, will be announced shortly.

A finalist for the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and winner of the 2025 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play, Here There Are Blueberries begins with an extraordinary real-life mystery.

In 2007, an album of Nazi-era photographs arrived at the desk of a U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum archivist. The photographs weren't like any that had been seen before. As curators unraveled the truth behind the images, the album soon made headlines and ignited a debate that reverberated far beyond the museum walls. Based on real events, Here There Are Blueberries tells the story of these historical photographs—what they reveal about the perpetrators of the Holocaust, and our own humanity.

The Here There Are Blueberries creative team includes Derek McLane (scenic design), Dede Ayite (costume design), David Lander (lighting design), Bobby McElver (sound design), David Bengali (projection design), Stephanie Yankwitt (casting), Amy Marie Seidel (dramaturgy), and Erin Albrecht (production stage manager).

In addition to being named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, the New York production received five Lucille Lortel Award nominations and won two, including Outstanding Play.

Here There Are Blueberries had its first workshop production at Miami New Drama and received its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in 2022. The play premiered Off-Broadway in 2024, as a co-production at New York Theatre Workshop.

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