THE MUSIC MAN Extends 2026 National Tour

Big League Productions' national tour of Meredith Willson’s THE MUSIC MAN will resume performances at TUTS in Houston on September 15 with additional tour dates through the end of the year. THE MUSIC MAN will continue across the US with stops to include the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco, and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in St. Paul.

This brand new production is helmed by veteran director Matt Lenz and features choreography by Emmy Award winning and Tony Award nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse. The timeless, five-time Tony Award winning musical stuns with brand new production designs marrying classic stagecraft with modern day wizardry. Costumes by legendary designer Santo Loquasto are utilized direct from the recent Broadway production.

Reprising their roles, Elliott Andrews and Elizabeth D’Aiuto return starring as Harold Hill and Marian Paroo. Also reprising their roles are Paul Urriola as Marcellus Washburn, Savannah Stevenson as Mrs. Paroo, Patrick Blashill as Mayor Shinn, Emmanuelle Zeesman as Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn, Dylan Patterson as Winthrop Paroo, Addie Jaymes as Amaryllis, Charles Antenen as Tommy Djilas, and Madison Sheward as Zaneeta Shinn. Mikael Mattsson joins the production as Charlie Cowell. Rounding out the cast are Christian Andrews, Jacob Beaver, Kalista Curbelo, Whitney Daniels, Erin Diehl, Brian Doolittle González, Craig First, Garren Garcia, Sophie Goron, Alexi Ishida, Cameron Janson, Hannah Kidwell, Kevin Kuska, Rose Messenger, Joshua Pierre Moore, Kylie Noelle Patterson, Aidan Rawlinson, Shae Reynolds, Brayden Schilling, Aaron Torres, Marielle Utayde and Matthew Wautier-Rodriguez.

THE MUSIC MAN follows a notorious, fast-talking traveling salesman as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize – despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian Paroo, the local librarian. A true musical theater gem, the story's relevance transcends generations with unforgettable songs including "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Trouble," 'Till There Was You," "Pickalittle," and "Gary, Indiana".

MCALLEN THEATER

MCALLEN, TX

September 13

THEATRE UNDER THE STARS

HOUSTON, TX

September 15 – 27

MCCAIN AUDITORIUM

MANHATTAN, KS

September 29

NORTON CENTER FOR THE ARTS

DANVILLE, KY

October 1

MACOMB CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MI

October 2

CLOWES PERFORMANCE HALL

INDIANAPOLIS, IN

October 3

RIVERPARK CENTER

OWENSBORO, KY

October 4

TUSCAWARAS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH

October 6

CAPITOL THEATRE

WHEELING, WV

October 7

STATE THEATRE

EASTON, PA

October 8

PROCTORS MAINSTAGE

SCHENECTADY, NY

October 9 – 10

EISENHOWER HALL THEATRE

WEST POINT, NY

October 11

BROOKS CENTER

CLEMSON, SC

October 13

GAILLARD CENTER

CHARLESTON, SC

October 14

MAYO ARTS CENTER

MORRISTOWN, NJ

October 16 – 17

POWELL CENTER PAC

OCEAN CITY, MD

October 18

CLASSIC CENTER

ATHENS, GA

October 20 – 21

RIVER CENTER

COLUMBUS, GA

October 22

MATTIE KELLY ARTS CENTER

NICEVILLE, FL

October 23

HEINDL CENTER

SENATOBIA, MS

October 24

CENTER THEATRE

LOS ANGELES, CA

October 27 – November 8

CAPITOL THEATRE

YAKIMA, WA

November 11 – 12

FIRST INTERSTATE CENTER FOR THE ARTS

SPOKANE, WA

November 14 – 15

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS

MODESTO, CA

November 17 – 18

ORPHEUM THEATRE

SAN FRANCISCO, CA

November 20 – 22

ST PAUL, MN

December 8 – 27

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