THE MUSIC MAN Extends 2026 National Tour
THE MUSIC MAN will continue across the US with stops to include the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco, and the Ordway Center.
Big League Productions' national tour of Meredith Willson’s THE MUSIC MAN will resume performances at TUTS in Houston on September 15 with additional tour dates through the end of the year. THE MUSIC MAN will continue across the US with stops to include the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco, and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in St. Paul.
This brand new production is helmed by veteran director Matt Lenz and features choreography by Emmy Award winning and Tony Award nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse. The timeless, five-time Tony Award winning musical stuns with brand new production designs marrying classic stagecraft with modern day wizardry. Costumes by legendary designer Santo Loquasto are utilized direct from the recent Broadway production.
Reprising their roles, Elliott Andrews and Elizabeth D’Aiuto return starring as Harold Hill and Marian Paroo. Also reprising their roles are Paul Urriola as Marcellus Washburn, Savannah Stevenson as Mrs. Paroo, Patrick Blashill as Mayor Shinn, Emmanuelle Zeesman as Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn, Dylan Patterson as Winthrop Paroo, Addie Jaymes as Amaryllis, Charles Antenen as Tommy Djilas, and Madison Sheward as Zaneeta Shinn. Mikael Mattsson joins the production as Charlie Cowell. Rounding out the cast are Christian Andrews, Jacob Beaver, Kalista Curbelo, Whitney Daniels, Erin Diehl, Brian Doolittle González, Craig First, Garren Garcia, Sophie Goron, Alexi Ishida, Cameron Janson, Hannah Kidwell, Kevin Kuska, Rose Messenger, Joshua Pierre Moore, Kylie Noelle Patterson, Aidan Rawlinson, Shae Reynolds, Brayden Schilling, Aaron Torres, Marielle Utayde and Matthew Wautier-Rodriguez.
THE MUSIC MAN follows a notorious, fast-talking traveling salesman as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize – despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian Paroo, the local librarian. A true musical theater gem, the story's relevance transcends generations with unforgettable songs including "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Trouble," 'Till There Was You," "Pickalittle," and "Gary, Indiana".
Tour Dates
MCALLEN THEATER
MCALLEN, TX
September 13
THEATRE UNDER THE STARS
HOUSTON, TX
September 15 – 27
MCCAIN AUDITORIUM
MANHATTAN, KS
September 29
NORTON CENTER FOR THE ARTS
DANVILLE, KY
October 1
MACOMB CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MI
October 2
CLOWES PERFORMANCE HALL
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
October 3
RIVERPARK CENTER
OWENSBORO, KY
October 4
TUSCAWARAS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
October 6
CAPITOL THEATRE
WHEELING, WV
October 7
STATE THEATRE
EASTON, PA
October 8
PROCTORS MAINSTAGE
SCHENECTADY, NY
October 9 – 10
EISENHOWER HALL THEATRE
WEST POINT, NY
October 11
BROOKS CENTER
CLEMSON, SC
October 13
GAILLARD CENTER
CHARLESTON, SC
October 14
MAYO ARTS CENTER
MORRISTOWN, NJ
October 16 – 17
POWELL CENTER PAC
OCEAN CITY, MD
October 18
CLASSIC CENTER
ATHENS, GA
October 20 – 21
RIVER CENTER
COLUMBUS, GA
October 22
MATTIE KELLY ARTS CENTER
NICEVILLE, FL
October 23
HEINDL CENTER
SENATOBIA, MS
October 24
CENTER THEATRE
LOS ANGELES, CA
October 27 – November 8
CAPITOL THEATRE
YAKIMA, WA
November 11 – 12
FIRST INTERSTATE CENTER FOR THE ARTS
SPOKANE, WA
November 14 – 15
GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
MODESTO, CA
November 17 – 18
ORPHEUM THEATRE
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
November 20 – 22
Ordway Music Theatre
ST PAUL, MN
December 8 – 27