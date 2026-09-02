Javier Muñoz, Michael Park, and More Join GALILEO Broadway Cast

Additional casting has been announced for Galileo, the new musical inspired by the life of astronomer and scientist Galileo Galilei, that will be led by the previously announced Raúl Esparza. Performances begin on Tuesday, November 10, at the Shubert Theatre, with an opening night set for Sunday evening, December 6.

The cast will include Bradley Dean (Chess, The Phantom of the Opera), Jordon Lee Garcia, and Javier Muñoz (Hamilton, In the Heights). Additionally, Grammy Award winner Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen, “Stranger Things”) will alternate as 'Galileo Galilei' at certain performances.

They join previously announced cast members four-time Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza, alongside Jeremy Kushnier, and Tony and Grammy Award nominee Joy Woods. Featuring a book by Danny Strong and an original score by Zoe Sarnak and Michael Weiner, Galileo will be directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer and choreographed by Tony Award nominee David Neumann.

About Galileo

Galileo is the electrifying and explosive new Broadway musical about the man whose discoveries rocked our universe. When luminary Galileo (Esparza) peers into the heavens, what he sees challenges humanity's understanding of the world. Unwilling to deny the truth, Galileo finds himself in a fight with the most powerful institution on Earth. As his trusted confidant Barberini (Kushnier) ascends to power, friendship leads to betrayal, and the dreams Galileo has envisioned for himself and for his brilliant daughter Virginia (Woods) begin to slip away. Belief, ambition, and love pull the trio out of orbit, each confronting what they're willing to sacrifice for what matters most.

Galileo had its world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, where it was developed prior to Broadway.

The creative team for Galileo will include Brian Usifer (Music Supervision & Orchestrations), Rachel Hauck (Set Design), Susan Hilferty (Costume Design), Kevin Adams (Lighting Design), John Shivers (Sound Design), and Ethan Tobman (Video & Projection Design). Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA. Aurora Productions is the Production Manager, and ShowTown Theatricals is the General Manager.

Additional information, including complete casting, will be announced shortly.

Cast Biographies

Bradley Dean (Bishop Grasso). Broadway: Chess, A Little Night Music, Dear Evan Hansen, Company, Spamalot, The Last Ship, Phantom of the Opera, Doctor Zhivago, Man of La Mancha, Jane Eyre, Evita, The Story of My Life, Redwood. NYC: Bat Out of Hell, The Most Happy Fella, and A New Brain (New York City Center), Sweeney Todd (NY Philharmonic), Here We Are (The Shed). International: The Rocky Horror Show (European Tour), Jekyll and Hyde (Korean Tour). Regional: The American premieres of Galileo (Berkeley Rep), Fly (Dallas Theater Center), Life After (The Old Globe), and A Comedy of Tenors (McCarter Theatre). TV: “The Good Fight,” “Person of Interest.” bradleydean.net

Jordon Lee Garcia (Alessandro Tarantola) is probably still in denial about making his Broadway debut in Galileo, but is wildly excited nonetheless. Recent developmental work includes 10 Things I Hate About You (Patrick), directed by Christopher Wheeldon, and Particle Fever (Carlos), a new musical directed by Leigh Silverman. Previous credits include Bay Area regional theater, NCL, along with several years performing overseas at Universal in Osaka. To the humans who've always been in my corner: we did it! There's no world in which this would have happened without y'all. To my besties—you know who you are—cheers. IG/TT: @jordonleegarcia

Javier Muñoz (Cardinal Morosini) is an actor and activist best known for starring and co-creating the role of "Alexander Hamilton'' as part of the original cast of Hamilton on Broadway. He got his break starring in In the Heights on Broadway. He just starred in the musical adaptation of Wonder at ART and Into the Woods at Cape Playhouse. He previously starred in the musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada, with music by Elton John. On the feature side, he has starred in several independent features, including Brownsville Bred, Monuments; Love Reconsidered and Three Months. Notable TV credits include voicing a lead character on Disney Jr.'s animated series, “Eureka!,” recurring on “Shadowhunters,” “Blindspot” and “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.” Javier is an outspoken activist for USAID and LGBTQ+ rights.

Michael Park (Galileo Galilei Alternate/Standby) is an acclaimed Broadway, television, and film actor. He originated the role of Larry Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen, earning Emmy and Grammy Awards. His additional Broadway credits include Redwood, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Tuck Everlasting, How to Succeed in Business and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. On television, Park won two back-to-back Emmy Awards during his 13-year tenure as Jack Snyder on As the World Turns. His numerous screen credits include “Stranger Things” which they received a SAG Award nomination, “You,” “Tales of the City,” “Dash & Lily,” “Mindhunter,” and “House of Cards.”

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