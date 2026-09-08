Special Events Set for SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY

Previews begin tonight, Tuesday, September 8 for Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play by Tony Award nominee Jocelyn Bioh, and directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Whitney White. School Girls opens Monday, September 28 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

MTC will host a series of special events and conversations, inviting audiences to explore the play’s themes of identity, beauty, colorism, friendship, education, empowerment, and belonging through a range of varied perspectives from artists, scholars, activists, and community leaders.

TALKBACKS AND EVENTS

Throughout the show’s preview process, MTC will bring together the School Girls creative team and a diverse group of artists, scholars, activists, and advocates for conversations that explore the questions raised by the play and how they relate to our broader world.

September 13 — CommUnity Night

MTC will welcome audiences for a special CommUnity Night, creating an opportunity for community connection around the production with a post-show reception in the Solomon Lounge, open to all audience members.

September 16 — In Conversation with Jocelyn Bioh and Whitney White

Playwright Jocelyn Bioh and director Whitney White will come together for a post-show conversation about School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play, discussing the piece’s history, its impact and its Broadway bow.

September 17 — Discussion on Beauty Standards & Colorism

Scholar-activist Dr. Yaba Blay and Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health professor and beauty justice advocate Dr. Ami Zota will participate in a post-show conversation examining beauty standards, colorism, and the ways in which cultural ideas and assumptions about beauty shape identity, opportunity, and belonging.

September 18 — Pride Night at MTC

MTC will celebrate its connection with the LGBTQIA+ community with a special evening featuring a post-performance party and a toast from Tony Award-winning Costume Designer Qween Jean, along with additional Pride-themed activities and programming.

September 22 — Discussion on Girls’ Education & Empowerment

Yolonda Marshall (CEO of the Student Leadership Network), Marissa Hatten (Senior Director of Strategic Advancement of the Sadie Nash Leadership Project) and Hollisha Liverpool-Brown (Director of Programs and Impact at Girls for Gender Equity) will take part in a post-show panel exploring girls’ education, leadership, and empowerment, and the importance of creating pathways for young women to define and shape their own futures. This discussion will be moderated by Gabbie Ballesteros (Assistant Director of Learning & Community Engagement, MTC).

Benefit Performance

On Tuesday, October 20, MTC will celebrate the Broadway arrival of School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play with a special Benefit performance. The evening will begin at 5:00 PM with an exclusive cocktail reception and seated dinner at the Edison Ballroom Rooftop, followed by a 7:30 PM performance. Newly announced is MTC's first-ever Benefit After-Party, which will be Co-Hosted by Black Women on Broadway. Tickets include the performance and special post-show party at Bar Lola featuring a DJ, dancing, drinks and special guests Jocelyn Bioh, Danielle Brooks, Amber Iman and members of the cast of School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play. For more information, as well as to purchase tables and tickets for the Benefit or After Party, www.manhattantheatreclub.com/events/2026-fall-benefit/. All proceeds from this event will help support MTC’s entire season of productions, as well as our ticket access programs, which provide free and deeply discounted tickets to help ensure these plays are financially accessible to New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds.

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