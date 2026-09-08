Open Jar Studios Will Expand With Second Location in Times Square

Open Jar Studios is expanding its facility. According to the New York Post, the rehearsal facility for Broadway shows will open a 40,000 square-foot complex in the Paramount Building at 1501 Broadway. This will join the existing 50,000-square-foot Open Jar at 1601 Broadway.

The new location will add 17 spaces for rehearsals, auditions and training. Jeffrey Rosenblatt, Lincoln Property Company's senior vice-president of leasing, noted that the new location will feature shorter ceilings, which will be used for smaller studios that do not require the 22-foot ceilings at 1601 Broadway.

Read the original story on New York Post.

About Open Jar Studios

Open Jar Studios features some of the largest studios in New York City for rehearsals, auditions, and support offices for productions of all sizes. Two 4,000 square-foot studios with 22-foot high ceilings make the space ideal for Broadway rehearsals.

The large studios accompany a number of different-sized studios also suited perfectly for dance rehearsals, music rehearsals, production offices, and even costume fittings. The locations have also been used for television and film production, photography studios, corporate and event spaces, vocal studios, and more.

Under the direction of Jeff Whiting, Open Jar Studios is dedicated to the creation of art and the cultivation of the artist. Learn more here.

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