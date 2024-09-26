Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 26, 2024

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 26, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Sep. 26, 2024
But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Thursday, September 26
Romeo & Juliet begins previews on Broadway
Left On Tenth begins previews on Broadway
Saturday, September 28
Sunset Blvd. begins previews on Broadway
Sunday, September 29
The Hills of California opens on Broadway

Video: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, & More Celebrate the Story of WICKED in New Featurette
by Josh Sharpe
A new featurette has been released, offering a deeper look into the themes and magic that are featured in the long-awaited adaptation. The video offers new behind-the-scenes footage from the film, including scenes with Elphaba (both young and old), Madame Morrible, Glinda, and more. . (more...)



 

Photos: Robert Downey Jr. & More in MCNEAL on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
Lincoln Center Theater’s McNEAL, a new play by Ayad Akhtar, directed by Bartlett Sher, is now in previews at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre, where it is getting ready for opening night on Monday, September 30. Check out first photos of the cast in action!. (more...)



 

Photos: Inside Rehearsals For SWEPT AWAY
by Stephi Wild
All new photos provide a sneak peek into rehearsals for The Avett Brothers new musical Swept Away, which will begin performances on Tuesday, October 29 at the Longacre Theatre. Swept Away’s official opening will be on Tuesday, November 19. Check out the photos here!. (more...)

Photos: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Opens First National Tour
by Stephi Wild
A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical officially launched its First National Tour at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI on September 24, 2024. Check out all new photos from the show's opening night!. (more...)

Photos: Meet the Cast of Michael R. Jackson's TEETH
by Bruce Glikas
Teeth is coming back! The new musical comedy TEETH is in rehearsals for its upcoming off-Broadway run at New World Stages. Check out photos from a special sneak peek here!. (more...)

Photos: Stars Turn Out for Gingold Group's 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala
by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
See photos from inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala. The evening honored Broadway composing team Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty with the Golden Shamrock Award for their tireless work as supporters of human rights and their artistic excellence in musical theater writing.. (more...)

New Musicals GODDESS and THE SEAT OF OUR PANTS Join The Public Theater's 2025 Season
by Stephi Wild
The Public Theater has announced two additional new musicals that will be part of The Public’s Spring 2025 and Fall 2025 seasons at their landmark Astor Place home on 425 Lafayette Street. The new musicals include GODDESS and THE SEAT OF OUR PANTS.. (more...

Christopher Ashley Will Take Over as Roundabout Theatre Company Artistic Director
by Nicole Rosky
Christopher Ashley, 17-year Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse, will be the new Artistic Director of Roundabout Theatre Company, to begin his tenure in July 2026 with the 2027-28 season.. (more...)

KISS ME, KATE Starring Stephanie J. Block Coming to U.S. Theaters
by Josh Sharpe
Kiss Me, Kate, the recent West End revival starring Tony Winner Stephanie J. Block, will be hitting U. S. movie theaters starting on November 17. As previously reported, the film recording will also be available in the U.K., Canada, and other international markets.. (more...

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Paciencia y fe!"

- In the Heights








