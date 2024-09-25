Photos: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Opens First National Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical officially launched its First National Tour at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI on September 24, 2024. Below, check out all new photos from the show's opening night!

This comes after a weekend of celebratory events including a red carpet opening night party and an onstage visit from Katie Diamond who FaceTimed her husband, Neil Diamond, in front of an audience of over 3,000 cheering fans. Neil then led everyone in a sing-along of his iconic song, “Sweet Caroline,” along with Nick Fradiani (Neil Diamond – Then), Robert Westenberg (Neil Diamond – Now) and the Company.

Watch the video of that moment here.

The North American Tour goes on to play more than 25 cities in its first year. Fans are encouraged to visit abeautifulnoisethemusical.com to see the current tour route and to sign up for the email newsletter to be among the first to receive tour news and updates.

Nick Fradiani plays ‘Neil Diamond – Then’ in the national tour directly from playing the role on Broadway since October 2023. He won the title of “American Idol” in 2015 and has since released his debut album “Hurricane” in 2016, featuring the hit single “Beautiful Life.” “Past My Past,” Fradiani’s second solo album, was released in 2022. Joining Fradiani is Tony Nominee Robert Westenberg (Neil Diamond – Now), Hannah Jewel Kohn (Marcia Murphey), Lisa Reneé Pitts (Doctor), Michael Accardo (Bert Berns/ Kieve Diamond), Tuck Milligan (Fred Weintraub/ Tommy O'Rourke), Kate A. Mulligan (Ellie Greenwich/ Rose Diamond) and Tiffany Tatreau (Jaye Posner).

Rounding out the company as “The Noise” are Cooper Clack, Chris Marsh Clark, Dennis Dizon (Swing), Dale Duko, Deirdre Dunkin, Rene Mirai Guyon (Swing), Ginger Hurley, Jer (Swing), Spencer Donavan Jones, Zoë Maloney (Swing), Ellen McGihon, Thabitha Moruthane, Tasheim Ramsey Pack, Jeilani Rhone-Collins, Daniela Rodrigo (Swing), Alec Michael Ryan (Swing) and J’Kobe Wallace.

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.