Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 25, 2024

This Week's Call Sheet Thursday, September 26

Romeo & Juliet begins previews on Broadway

Left On Tenth begins previews on Broadway

Saturday, September 28

Sunset Blvd. begins previews on Broadway

Sunday, September 29

The Hills of California opens on Broadway

Joy Woods, Jordan Tyson & More Join Audra McDonald in GYPSY

by Nicole Rosky

Joining Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald and Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein in GYPSY are Joy Woods as “Louise,” Jordan Tyson as “June,” Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita as “Tessie Tura,” Lili Thomas as “Miss Mazeppa,” and Mylinda Hull as “Miss Electra.”. (more...)

Photos/Video: 2024 BROADWAY FLEA MARKET Raises $1,421,675

by A.A. Cristi

Thousands of Broadway fans, countless theatrical treasures and dozens of Broadway stars lit up New York City’s Theater District - and ushered in a record-breaking fundraising total - when the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction returned Sunday, September 22, 2024. Check out photos and video from the event!

Aisha Jackson Will Join THE NOTEBOOK as Middle Allie

by Joshua Wright

The Notebook on Broadway will welcome Aisha Jackson to the Broadway company in the role of “Middle Allie” beginning Tuesday, October 22, at the Schoenfeld Theatre. Original Chicago and Broadway cast member Joy Woods will play her final performance on Sunday, October 20. . (more...)

Rob Marshall to Direct GUYS AND DOLLS Movie Remake

by Chloe Rabinowitz

A new movie remake of Guys and Dolls is in the works! Rob Marshall is set to direct the film. The film originally starred Frank Sinatra and Marlon Brando. See speculation about who will star in the new movie update.. (more...)

Lady Gaga to Sing From SWEET CHARITY & More on JOKER Album 'Harlequin'

by Michael Major

Lady Gaga will be singing classic tunes from Sweet Charity, Singin' In the Rain, and more in her upcoming companion album to Joker: Folie à Deux, 'Harlequin.' The LP features songs like 'If My Friends Could See Me Now,' 'Good Morning,' 'That's Life,' 'That's Entertainment,' 'Get Happy,' and more.. (more...)

Review Roundup: Critics Sound off on Jeanine Tesori's GROUNDED at the Met Opera

by Joshua Wright

Jeanine Tesori and Director Michael Mayer's production of Grounded, based on librettist George Brant’s acclaimed play, is now on stage at the Met Opera. Check out all the reviews!. (more...)

Sondheim's HERE WE ARE Will Make UK Premiere Next Year

by Stephi Wild

Stephen Sondheim's final musical, Here We Are will make its UK premiere at the National Theatre next year. The musical features a score by Sondheim, a book by David Ives, and direction by Joe Mantello.. (more...)

Video: Watch Carolee Carmello & the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Tour's First Curtain Call

by Michael Major

Carolee Carmello and the national tour of Kimberly Akimbo started their 'Great Adventure' in Denver over the weekend! Joining Carmello in the production is Miguel Gil, Jim Hogan, Emily Koch, Dana Steingold, Grace Capeless, Skye Alyssa Friedman, Darron Hayes, and Pierce Wheeler. Watch the video!. (more...)

Video: Watch Joy Woods Find Out She Was Cast in GYPSY

by Michael Major

Joy Woods is ready to 'entertain you.' After the acclaimed star of The Notebook was announced as Broadway's next Louise in the upcoming Gypsy revival, her reaction to finding out she got the part was shared on social media. Watch the video now!. (more...)

