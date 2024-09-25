Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 25, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 25, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Joy Woods, Jordan Tyson & More Join Audra McDonald in GYPSY
Photos/Video: 2024 BROADWAY FLEA MARKET Raises $1,421,675
Aisha Jackson Will Join THE NOTEBOOK as Middle Allie
by Joshua Wright
The Notebook on Broadway will welcome Aisha Jackson to the Broadway company in the role of “Middle Allie” beginning Tuesday, October 22, at the Schoenfeld Theatre. Original Chicago and Broadway cast member Joy Woods will play her final performance on Sunday, October 20. . (more...)
Rob Marshall to Direct GUYS AND DOLLS Movie Remake
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A new movie remake of Guys and Dolls is in the works! Rob Marshall is set to direct the film. The film originally starred Frank Sinatra and Marlon Brando. See speculation about who will star in the new movie update.. (more...)
Lady Gaga to Sing From SWEET CHARITY & More on JOKER Album 'Harlequin'
by Michael Major
Lady Gaga will be singing classic tunes from Sweet Charity, Singin' In the Rain, and more in her upcoming companion album to Joker: Folie à Deux, 'Harlequin.' The LP features songs like 'If My Friends Could See Me Now,' 'Good Morning,' 'That's Life,' 'That's Entertainment,' 'Get Happy,' and more.. (more...)
Review Roundup: Critics Sound off on Jeanine Tesori's GROUNDED at the Met Opera
by Joshua Wright
Jeanine Tesori and Director Michael Mayer's production of Grounded, based on librettist George Brant’s acclaimed play, is now on stage at the Met Opera. Check out all the reviews!. (more...)
Sondheim's HERE WE ARE Will Make UK Premiere Next Year
by Stephi Wild
Stephen Sondheim's final musical, Here We Are will make its UK premiere at the National Theatre next year. The musical features a score by Sondheim, a book by David Ives, and direction by Joe Mantello.. (more...)
Video: Watch Carolee Carmello & the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Tour's First Curtain Call
by Michael Major
Carolee Carmello and the national tour of Kimberly Akimbo started their 'Great Adventure' in Denver over the weekend! Joining Carmello in the production is Miguel Gil, Jim Hogan, Emily Koch, Dana Steingold, Grace Capeless, Skye Alyssa Friedman, Darron Hayes, and Pierce Wheeler. Watch the video!. (more...)
Video: Watch Joy Woods Find Out She Was Cast in GYPSY
by Michael Major
Joy Woods is ready to 'entertain you.' After the acclaimed star of The Notebook was announced as Broadway's next Louise in the upcoming Gypsy revival, her reaction to finding out she got the part was shared on social media. Watch the video now!. (more...)
