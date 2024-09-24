Video: Watch Joy Woods Find Out She Was Cast in GYPSY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Joy Woods is ready to "entertain you."

After the acclaimed star of The Notebook was announced as Broadway's next Louise in the upcoming Gypsy revival, her reaction to finding out she got the part was shared on social media.

The video shows her representatives giving her an updated resume, revealing to her that she got an offer for the role by adding Louise in Gypsy to the document.

"I am so excited. So grateful. So scared so ready so thank you thank you thank you," Woods said in an Instagram post announcing the news this morning.

Woods will play her final performance in The Notebook on Sunday, October 20. Aisha Jackson will take over the role after she departs.

Gypsy will star Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald and Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein. Also recently announced this morning were Jordan Tyson as “June,” Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita as “Tessie Tura,” Lili Thomas as “Miss Mazeppa,” and Mylinda Hull as “Miss Electra.” Further casting will be announced shortly.

Directed by the legendary six-time Tony Award-winning Director George C. Wolfe, GYPSY is suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee. The musical features a book by Tony Award Winner Arthur Laurents, music by Tony and Academy Award Winner Jule Styne, and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize Winner Stephen Sondheim, choreography by four-time Tony Award nominated Camille A. Brown, music direction and supervision by Andy Einhorn, and additional orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters.

GYPSY has scenic design by four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto, costume design by four-time Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by nine-time Tony Award winner Jules Fisher + three-time Tony Award winner Peggy Eisenhauer, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, hair and wig design by Academy Award winner Mia Neal, makeup design by Michael Clifton, casting by Jordan Thaler CSA/Heidi Griffiths CSA, and production stage management by Rick Steiger.

GYPSY performances will begin Thursday, November 21, 2024, at Broadway’s newly renovated Majestic Theatre and the show will officially open on Thursday, December 19, 2024.