Sondheim's HERE WE ARE Will Make UK Premiere Next Year

Stephen Sondheim's final musical, Here We Are will make its UK premiere at The National Theatre next year. The musical features a score by Sondheim, a book by David Ives, and direction by Joe Mantello. Performances will run 23 April — 28 June 2025 at the Lyttelton Theatre.

Two of the show's original cast members from its world premiere in New York last year will transfer, including Tracie Bennett and Denis O’Hare. The cast will also include Rory Kinnear. Further casting will be announced at a later date.

The creative team includes set and Costume Designer David Zinn, choreographer Sam Pinkleton, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, additional arrangements by Alexander Gemignani, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Tom Gibbons and casting director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor. The show is conducted by Nigel Lilley.

About Here We Are

It’s a perfect day for brunch.

Leo and Marianne Brink have found the ideal spot to take their friends. With great reviews, impeccable service and an extensive menu it seems like nothing could go wrong. But after a series of strange events interrupt their meal, they soon realise they’ve bitten off more than they can chew.

Here We Are premiered at The Shed's Griffin Theatre, beginning previews on September 28, 2023, and officially opening on October 22, 2023. Performances ran until January 21, 2024. The production, directed by Joe Mantello, featured a cast including Francois Battiste, Tracie Bennett, Bobby Cannavale, Micaela Diamond, Amber Gray, Jin Ha, Rachel Bay Jones, Denis O'Hare, Steven Pasquale, David Hyde Pierce, and Jeremy Shamos.

