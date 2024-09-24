Video: Watch Carolee Carmello & the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Tour's First Curtain Call

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Carolee Carmello and the national tour of Kimberly Akimbo started their "Great Adventure" in Denver over the weekend!

Joining Carmello in the production is Miguel Gil, Jim Hogan, Emily Koch, Dana Steingold, Grace Capeless, Skye Alyssa Friedman, Darron Hayes, and Pierce Wheeler.

The production is playing at The Denver Center for the Performing Arts' Buell Theatre through October 5.

Sarah Lynn Marion, Regene Seven Odon, Marcus Phillips, Bailey Ryon and Brandon Springman are the understudies, with Valerie Wright as Kimberly's standby.

Kimberly Akimbo, winner of five 2023 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL, was the most critically-acclaimed musical of its season.

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this new musical, Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush…and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

Kimberly Akimbo will launch a National Tour at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts on September 22. Prior to the premiere, the musical will run technical rehearsals and preview at The Stanley Theatre in Utica. The 80-week tour will play more than 60 cities across North America.