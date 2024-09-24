Rob Marshall to Direct GUYS AND DOLLS Movie Remake

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Deadline has reported that a new movie remake of Guys and Dolls is in the works! Rob Marshall is set to direct the film, with Marshall and John DeLuca pairing up with John Requa & Glenn Ficarra to write the script. The film will be produced by John Goldwyn, Marc Toberoff and Marc Platt.

Read the full story HERE!

GUYS AND DOLLS, featuring music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, originally premiered on Broadway in 1950, winning 5 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The production was revived on Broadway in 1992 and 2009. The film version of GUYS AND DOLLS was released in 1955 starring Marlon Brando as Sky Masterson and Frank Sinatra as Nathan Detroit.

TriStar Pictures had been looking at Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt for the lead roles. Other names who have been mentioned include Russell Crowe, Vin Diesel and Hugh Jackman.

Read more about the movie HERE!