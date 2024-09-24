Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 24, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 24, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 24, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
But first...
This Week's Call Sheet
Thursday, September 26
The 2025 Tony Awards Find Date and Venue
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jimmy Fallon, Aidy Bryant & More Join ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE BY SIMON RICH
The Broadway Cast: Leading Men, with Kyle Selig, Vincent Jamal Hooper & Casey Likes
Video: DEATH BECOMES HER Finds Life on Broadway
by Joey Mervis
Broadway is about to get a drop-dead hilarious new musical comedy in Death Becomes Her, which is set to arrive at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre next month. Now a warning... this show may induce laughter.
Shiz University Website Unveiled Featuring First Look at Keala Settle in WICKED
by Josh Sharpe
Welcome, students! A new in-universe website for Shiz University, the school that Elphaba and Glinda attend in Wicked, has just been made available. . (more...)
Fleetwood Mac Record Producer Ken Caillat Feels 'Ripped Off' by STEREOPHONIC
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Fleetwood Mac Record Producer Ken Caillat shared his thoughts on the similarities between his book Making Rumours: The Inside Story of the Classic Fleetwood Mac Album, and Stereophonic on Broadway. Learn more about the Caillat and his story.. (more...)
Broadway Theatres Will Dim Their Lights in Memory of James Earl Jones
by Stephi Wild
Broadway theatres will dim their lights to honor the memory of James Earl Jones, four-time nominated and two-time Tony Award®-winning actor and recipient of the 2017 Special Tony Award® for Lifetime Achievement, whose career spanned almost seven decades on Broadway.. (more...)
Courtney Bassett, Sydney Parra & More Complete the Cast of TEETH at New World Stages
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The complete cast and creative team has been revealed for the new musical comedy TEETH featuring book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize & Tony Award winner Michael R. Jackson at New World Stages. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Video: Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway Sing Election-Themed Parody of THE NANNY Theme
by Stephi Wild
Tony-nominated sisters Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway have teamed up to sing an election-themed parody of the iconic theme song Ann wrote that they both sang for the hit TV series “The Nanny.” Check out the video here!. (more...)
Ben Platt
Other birthdays on this date include:
Michael Friedman
Nia Vardalos
John Logan
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
"Am I falling into nothingness or flying into something so sublime?"
- Fun Home
Videos