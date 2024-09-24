Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 24, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 24, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Thursday, September 26

Romeo & Juliet begins previews on Broadway

Left On Tenth begins previews on Broadway

Saturday, September 28

Sunset Blvd. begins previews on Broadway

Sunday, September 29

The Hills of California opens on Broadway

The 2025 Tony Awards Find Date and Venue

by Nicole Rosky

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City, broadcasting live to both coasts, Sunday, June 8, 2025. We have all of the details on the next Tonys ceremony!. (more...)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jimmy Fallon, Aidy Bryant & More Join ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE BY SIMON RICH

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Additional cast members will join the world premiere of All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, with direction by Alex Timbers, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jimmy Fallon and more. See who else is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

The Broadway Cast: Leading Men, with Kyle Selig, Vincent Jamal Hooper & Casey Likes

by The Broadway Cast

In this video, Ben is joined by a 'new guard' of leading men- Casey Likes (Back to the Future, Almost Famous), Kyle Selig (Water for Elephants, Mean Girls) and Vincent Jamal Hooper (The Lion King).. (more...)

Video: DEATH BECOMES HER Finds Life on Broadway

by Joey Mervis

Broadway is about to get a drop-dead hilarious new musical comedy in Death Becomes Her, which is set to arrive at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre next month. Now a warning... this show may induce laughter.

Shiz University Website Unveiled Featuring First Look at Keala Settle in WICKED

by Josh Sharpe

Welcome, students! A new in-universe website for Shiz University, the school that Elphaba and Glinda attend in Wicked, has just been made available. . (more...)

Fleetwood Mac Record Producer Ken Caillat Feels 'Ripped Off' by STEREOPHONIC

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Fleetwood Mac Record Producer Ken Caillat shared his thoughts on the similarities between his book Making Rumours: The Inside Story of the Classic Fleetwood Mac Album, and Stereophonic on Broadway. Learn more about the Caillat and his story.. (more...)

Broadway Theatres Will Dim Their Lights in Memory of James Earl Jones

by Stephi Wild

Broadway theatres will dim their lights to honor the memory of James Earl Jones, four-time nominated and two-time Tony Award®-winning actor and recipient of the 2017 Special Tony Award® for Lifetime Achievement, whose career spanned almost seven decades on Broadway.. (more...)

Courtney Bassett, Sydney Parra & More Complete the Cast of TEETH at New World Stages

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The complete cast and creative team has been revealed for the new musical comedy TEETH featuring book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize & Tony Award winner Michael R. Jackson at New World Stages. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Video: Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway Sing Election-Themed Parody of THE NANNY Theme

by Stephi Wild

Tony-nominated sisters Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway have teamed up to sing an election-themed parody of the iconic theme song Ann wrote that they both sang for the hit TV series “The Nanny.” Check out the video here!. (more...)

Ben Platt

Other birthdays on this date include:

Michael Friedman

Nia Vardalos

John Logan

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!