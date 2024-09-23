Video: Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway Sing Election-Themed Parody of THE NANNY Theme

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony-nominated sisters Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway have teamed up to sing an election-themed parody of the iconic theme song Ann wrote that they both sang for the hit TV series “The Nanny.”

Noting the endearing parallels of chutzpah and warmth in both the Nanny character Fran Fine and presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Ann crafted a parody lyric that celebrates the hopeful momentum of the 2024 election for this lyric video that encourages people to sing along and vote.

'The Kammy Theme' is sung to the tune of 'The Nanny Named Fran' and features music and lyrics by Ann Hampton Callaway.

Check out the video here!