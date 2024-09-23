Fleetwood Mac Record Producer Ken Caillat Feels 'Ripped Off' by STEREOPHONIC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Record Producer Ken Caillat, who produced what is considered to be one of the greatest albums of all time, Fleetwood Mac's Rumours, is sharing his thoughts on the similarities between his story, and the Broadway play Stereophonic. Read the full story at The New Yorker HERE.

Stereophonic zooms in on a music studio in 1976, where an up-and-coming rock band finds itself on the cusp of superstardom. Written by David Adjmi, directed by Daniel Aukin, and featuring original music by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, this new play takes audiences inside the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.

After seeing the production, Caillat, who released the book Making Rumours: The Inside Story of the Classic Fleetwood Mac Album, commented on the similarities between the book and the Tony Award-winning play stating, "But, yeah, now I feel ripped off!"

He shared that there are dialogue and plot points he feels is taken directly from his book, including a line very similar to one in the book in which the Christine McVie character yells the engineer character, Grover, and when the Lindsey Buckingham character chokes him.

Stereophonic playwright David Adjmi stated, "When writing Stereophonic I drew from multiple sources—including autobiographical details from my own life—to create a deeply personal work of fiction. Any similarities to Ken Caillat’s excellent book are unintentional.”

