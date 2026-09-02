Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 2, 2026- MOULIN ROUGE! Tops the Grosses in Final Week on Broadway and More

Video: Jennifer Hudson and Jennifer Holliday Sing 'And I'm Telling You I'm Not Going'

by Stephi Wild

Watch Jennifer Hudson and Jennifer Holliday Sing 'And I'm Telling You I'm Not Going' from Dreamgirls in an all new clip from The Jennifer Hudson Show. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Video: Watch Sierra Boggess, Jordan Donica & More Record New PHANTOM Audiobook

by Michael Major

The Phantom of the Opera fans can sing once again with the 'Angel of Music' – now with a brand-new audiobook. Watch a new video of Jordan Donica, Sierra Boggess, Jordan Fisher and more in the studio.. (more...)