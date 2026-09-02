Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 2, 2026- MOULIN ROUGE! Tops the Grosses in Final Week on Broadway and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 2, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 2, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, Broadway fans! Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, where we catch you up on all the buzz from yesterday. Get ready for an exciting roundup featuring Raúl Esparza's triumphant return to the Delacorte Theater, this week's Broadway grosses with MOULIN ROUGE! showing strong numbers, and exciting new cast additions to HADESTOWN. Plus, don't miss our exclusive interview where Matthew Broderick reflects on THE PRODUCERS' historic return post-9/11. We've also got must-watch videos featuring the casts of HEATHERS performing together and Jennifer Hudson and Jennifer Holliday belting out a Dreamgirls classic. Read on for all the latest Broadway news!
|The Front Page
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Video: Raúl Esparza Is 'Over the Moon' About His Broadway Return in GALILEO
Raúl Esparza has spent plenty of time on stages and screens, but this summer brought him back to one of his favorite places: the Delacorte Theater. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge caught up with Esparza backstage during his run as Leontes in The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park production of The Winter's Tale. For Esparza, returning to the newly renovated Delacorte was particularly meaningful. Watch in this video.
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Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/30/26 - MOULIN ROUGE! Shows Strong Final Week on Broadway
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 08/30/2026.
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Photos: Norbert Leo Butz, Amber Iman, and More Join HADESTOWN on Broadway
Hadestown will welcome a new cast to its Broadway production, including Jasmin Savoy Brown, Norbert Leo Butz, Ben Davis, Amber Iman, and Kayko. Check out photos here!
|Exclusive
by Michael Major
Watch a video clip from the documentary 9/11: United We Stand – 25 Years Later, with Matthew Broderick opening up about The Producers' first performance back on Broadway after 9/11.. (more...)
|Must Watch
|Video: HEATHERS New York, UK, and Australian Casts Team Up For 'Candy Store' Music Video
by Stephi Wild
The three casts of Heathers the Musical - in New York, Australia, and the UK - have teamed up to celebrate Heathers Day. The Heathers from each company have filmed a special Candy Store music video. Watch the video here!. (more...)
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Video: Jennifer Hudson and Jennifer Holliday Sing 'And I'm Telling You I'm Not Going'
Video: Watch Sierra Boggess, Jordan Donica & More Record New PHANTOM Audiobook
|Hot Photos
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
BMG and Concord finalized their combination, creating a music company headquartered in Nashville with a European base in Berlin, spanning publishing, recorded music, theatrical rights and film & TV.. (more...)
Sandy Duncan and John Gasdaska to Be Honored at Abingdon Theatre Gala
by Stephi Wild
Abingdon Theatre Company will honor Sandy Duncan and board member John Gasdaska at its Anniversary Gala at the Edison Ballroom, joining previously announced honoree Michael Urie.. (more...)
Photos: 'What We Tell Ourselves' Holds Developmental Presentation In New York City
by Stephi Wild
Cavan Hendron's new play received a private developmental presentation at Open Jar Studios in New York City, drawing an audience that included Becky Ann Baker and Dylan Baker. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Jared Zirilli Will Lead Industry Showcase Of THE UNWITTING MAGICIAN
by Stephi Wild
Jared Zirilli will perform THE UNWITTING MAGICIAN, an unscripted theatrical experiment by Jeremy Dobrish, at The Laurie Beechman Theatre in a special industry presentation.. (more...)
TRU to Host Writer-Producer Virtual Speed Date
by Stephi Wild
Theater Resources Unlimited will hold a virtual Writer-Producer Speed Date, pairing playwrights with commercial and not-for-profit producers for pitching sessions and coaching.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by A.A. Cristi
Sky Lakota-Lynch will join the cast of THE KING'S CRITIQUE, a new musical comedy set to open at The Pershing Square Signature Center in New York City.. (more...)
MJ THE MICHAEL JACKSON MUSICAL to Launch Asian Tour at Tokyu Theatre Orb
by Stephi Wild
MJ THE MICHAEL JACKSON MUSICAL will begin its International Asian Tour in Tokyo, marking the four-time Tony Award-winning production's premiere in Japan.. (more...)
Aaron Tveit Joins NICE EGGS Film Alongside Jane Krakowski
by Stephi Wild
Aaron Tveit has joined the cast of Nice Eggs, a new indie coming-of-age drama. Tveit will play the male lead opposite Jane Krakowski and Angourie Rice. Learn more here!. (more...)
Jonathan Bailey Departs SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, Following Ariana Grande's Departure
by Stephi Wild
Jonathan Bailey has dropped out of the previously announced West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George. This comes after Ariana Grande also departed the production. Learn more here.. (more...)
Review: BBC PROMS: ENCHANTED: ALAN MENKEN’S MUSIC FOR DISNEY, Royal Albert Hall
by Christiana Rose
Alan Menken is an incredibly well renowned composer whose music has the power to transport an audience back to childhood effortlessly. From the moment the first notes of Beauty and the Beast’s ‘Be Our Guest’ encompassed the Royal Albert Hall, it was clear that the evening was going to be a joyous celebration of pure Disney magic.. (more...)
MUSIC CITY Sets Closing Date Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Music City, the country music-infused Off-Broadway musical, will close at St. Luke's Theatre, producer Gabrielle Palitz announced. The show features songs by J.T. Harding and a book by Peter Zinn.. (more...)
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE is Now Available to Stream
by Stephi Wild
McCarter Theatre Center is now streaming All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain, a solo theatrical production created and performed by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Patrick Page and directed by Simon Godwin.. (more...)
THE LAST FIVE YEARS 2021 Virtual Production Will Have Benefit Screening at the Town Hall
by Stephi Wild
Out of the Box Theatrics will host a one-night-only benefit screening of its 2021 virtual production of The Last Five Years in February at The Town Hall. . (more...)
MAMMA MIA! Reveals New Cast and Extends Booking
by Stephi Wild
A new cast led by Sara Poyzer and Richard Standing will join MAMMA MIA! at London's Novello Theatre from October 12, 2026, as the West End production extends booking through October 2, 2027.. (more...)
Documentary About Leslie Odom, Jr.'s Return to HAMILTON Set For Fall Release
by Stephi Wild
A documentary about Leslie Odom, Jr.'s return to Hamilton on Broadway is in production. The film will be premiering this fall at film festivals. Learn more here!. (more...)
Zack Villere to Compose Original Music for THE HOLES Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Zack Villere will write original music for Max Wolf Friedlich's new Off-Broadway play THE HOLES, set in a decaying upstate bar with a mysterious padlocked back room.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Joshua Henry
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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