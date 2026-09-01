BMG and Concord Complete Merger to Form Global Music Company

BMG and Concord have completed their combination, creating a new global music company. The transaction, first announced on April 28, 2026, has received all required regulatory approvals. The company's global headquarters will be located in Nashville, with Berlin serving as its European headquarters. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the merger is not expected to impact Concord Theatricals, which will be housed under the combined company.

Operating under the BMG name, the combined company brings together two highly complementary businesses spanning music publishing, recorded music, theatrical rights, digital distribution, and film & TV, serving artists, songwriters, playwrights, and other creative partners worldwide. BMG is well positioned to deepen investment in creative talent, strategic partnerships, music rights and technology based on its creator-first philosophy.

About the Combined Company

Effective today, Bob Valentine assumes the role of Chief Executive Officer of BMG, with Thomas Coesfeld serving as Chairman. BMG now represents some of the most acclaimed and culturally significant artists, songwriters, musical compositions, recordings, and theatrical works in history. With a catalog of more than four million works, the combined business serves creators across genres and markets. The company is inimitably positioned to provide a differentiated service to artists and songwriters, rooted in the strong entrepreneurial and nimble cultures both companies bring.

BMG is privately held and majority-owned by Bertelsmann, the international media, services and education company, with the remaining stake held by affiliates of Great Mountain Partners. Leveraging its strong financial foundation, enhanced scale, expertise, and capabilities, the business is well-situated to pursue new growth opportunities while focusing on creator advocacy, responsible rights stewardship, and exceptional service. Based on a strong commitment by both shareholders to invest into the further development of the company, BMG aims to achieve revenues of USD >2.5bn at an EBITDA of USD 1.2bn in the midterm.

BMG will work closely with artists, songwriters, and playwrights around the world to ensure that existing client and partner relationships continue without interruption.

“The completion of this transaction marks the beginning of a new chapter for BMG, creating a business with the scale and resources equipped for the future. We believe that investing in creators, music rights, and AI will allow us to unlock new opportunities for artists and writers in a rapidly evolving industry,” said Thomas Coesfeld, Chairman of BMG. “By building on the entrepreneurial cultures and independent spirit that have long defined both organizations, we have created a platform that is uniquely positioned in the music industry and set up for sustainable long-term growth. I am truly convinced that together, our passionate teams will continue to innovate with purpose and deliver exceptional service to our creative partners around the world.”

“Today marks an exciting new chapter for our combined company and the creators we represent,” said Bob Valentine, Chief Executive Officer of BMG. “We have brought together exceptional teams, celebrated catalogs, diverse and talented rosters, and a shared belief that creative talent deserves both dedicated advocacy and sustained investment. While our reach has expanded, the mission that brought us together remains the same: to support artists over the long term, honor the legacies we represent, and help build the next generation of enduring music and culture.”

Executive Leadership

BMG will be governed by a Board of Directors, responsible for the strategic direction, financial performance, continued innovation, and long-term vision of the company, working closely with the Executive Management Team to support BMG's continued growth and create long-term value for its stakeholders.

The Board of Directors consists of Chairman Thomas Coesfeld, Johannes von Schwarzkopf, and Rolf Hellermann (Bertelsmann), as well as Alex Thomson (Great Mountain Partners), and Steve Smith (Concord Founding Partner).

Transaction Terms

The combined company is owned 67% by Bertelsmann and 33% by affiliates of Great Mountain Partners. Affiliates of Great Mountain Partners received a one-time cash payment of $1.16 billion. Bertelsmann will continue to support BMG's growth trajectory in the dynamic and fast-growing global music market.

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