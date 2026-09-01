Exclusive: Matthew Broderick Opens Up About THE PRODUCERS Return to Broadway After 9/11

25 years after 9/11, a new documentary is examining how Broadway helped the nation heal in wake of the attacks. Watch a video video clip from 9/11: United We Stand – 25 Years Later, with Matthew Broderick opening up about The Producers' first performance back on Broadway after 9/11.

The documentary is premiering on ABC on September 1st (and streaming on Disney+ & Hulu the next day). It will also re-air on ABC on September 11th.

In the video, Broderick describes a post-show performance of "God Bless America," along with the "communal feeling" the cast felt when the audience joined in.

"We had been told to sing 'God Bless America' at the curtain call, which I did not know the lyrics so I spent a lot of the day trying to make sure I wouldn’t forget. We’re all lined up on the stage and we sang 'God Bless America' and the audience sang to, and I remember they were lots of tears audience and on stage, too."

“9/11: United We Stand – 25 Years Later” examines of the challenges of navigating the return of culture and how entertainment provided a grieving nation with ways to cope and find a sense of normalcy, as told by the performers who lived it.

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