THE LAST FIVE YEARS 2021 Virtual Production Will Have Benefit Screening at the Town Hall

Out of the Box Theatrics will host a one-night-only benefit screening of its 2021 virtual production of The Last Five Years on Monday, February 8, 2027, at 7:00 PM at The Town Hall.

Written and composed by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, The Last Five Years stars Nasia Thomas (Broadway: The Last Five Years, SIX, Caroline, Or Change) as Cathy and Nicholas Edwards (Broadway: & Juliet, Frozen) as Jamie. The virtual production was directed and music directed by Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb (Broadway: Choir Boy, MJ, Purple Rain).

Originally created during the COVID-19 pandemic, the production was rehearsed remotely and filmed in a New York City apartment while adhering to all applicable safety protocols established by Actors' Equity Association, the State of New York, and federal guidelines.

For this special benefit event, audiences will experience the acclaimed virtual production on the big screen for the first time, followed by live performances by Jason Robert Brown, Nasia Thomas, and Nicholas Edwards, offering a unique opportunity to celebrate this virtual production and the artists who brought this intimate story to life.

The evening will also celebrate Out of the Box Theatrics' own remarkable growth over the last five years and will look toward the company's next chapter in its new home at St. Luke's Theatre. All proceeds from the event will directly support physical accessibility improvements at the theatre, helping ensure that artists and patrons alike have equitable access to OOTB's mission-driven programming.

“The Last Five Years was born during a moment when artists had to reimagine how theatre could be created and shared,” said Elizabeth Flemming, OOTB's Founding Artistic Director. “Bringing this production to the big screen for the first time for a live audience is both a celebration of that journey and an investment in the future of accessible, adventurous theatre.”

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming