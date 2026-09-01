Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for BEGIN AGAIN Musical at The Old Globe





The Old Globe has released a new video taking audiences inside rehearsals for the world-premiere musical Begin Again, which begins performances September 6 in San Diego. Watch the cast and creative team at work in the rehearsal room!

Based on the film written and directed by John Carney, Begin Again features music and lyrics by Pat Monahan and the band Train, a book by Jenna Clark Embrey and Molly Beach Murphy, choreography by David Neumann and direction by Lorin Latarro.

The production will officially open September 17 and continue through October 11 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in Balboa Park.

Begin Again follows Gretta, a gifted songwriter reeling from heartbreak, and Dan, a record producer struggling with burnout. After a chance encounter in New York City brings them together, the pair begin an unexpected musical collaboration that offers both an opportunity to rediscover their passion and start over.

Meet the Cast

Emma Busse, an American Idol alum, stars as Gretta opposite Patrick Heusinger as Dan. Heusinger's credits include the West End production of Paranormal Activity and Broadway's Next Fall.

The principal cast also features Charlotte MacLeod as Violet, Kevin William Paul as Max, Adrienne Walker as Miriam, Nik Walker as Saul and Casey Whyland as Stevie.The ensemble includes Matt Cusack, Logan Farine, John Krause, Kate Louissaint, Ana Marcu, Kelly McIntyre, Eric Shawn and Erica Swindell.

Eileen Doan, Karina Gallagher, Jack Gerhard and Caleb Hartsfield serve as swings.

Creative Team

The musical is based on the Exclusive Media film written and directed by John Carney, whose films Once and Sing Street have also been adapted for the stage.

Pat Monahan and Train provide music and lyrics, with additional music and lyrics by Jerry Becker and Matt Musty. Jenna Clark Embrey and Molly Beach Murphy have written the book.

Brian Usifer serves as music supervisor and provides arrangements and orchestrations, with Matt Deitchman as music director. David Neumann choreographs and Lorin Latarro directs.

The creative team also includes Derek McLane as scenic designer, Linda Cho as Costume Designer, Amanda Zieve as lighting designer, John Shivers as sound designer, David Bengali as projection designer, Skylar Fox providing illusions and Alberto Alvarado as wig and hair designer. Casting is by Carnahan Casting's Jim Carnahan and Liz Fraser, with Bonnie Panson serving as production stage manager.

Begin Again is produced by special arrangement with Stephanie Kramer, Tamar Climan and Nicole Kramer.

Performances run September 6-October 11, with opening night set for Thursday, September 17.

Begin Again Tickets and Information

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