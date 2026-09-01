Aaron Tveit Joins NICE EGGS Film Alongside Jane Krakowski

Aaron Tveit has joined the cast of Nice Eggs, a new indie coming-of-age drama. Tveit will play the male lead opposite Jane Krakowski and Angourie Rice, Deadline reports.

The film follows Cori, a young woman (Rice), as she comes of age by overcoming a turbulent relationship with her mother (Krakowski), fighting to end a generational cycle of broken relationships.

Tveit will play the role of Marty, a divorcee from Queens and a corporate attorney who meets Cori on a blind date and offers her stability and assuredness, though he’s adamantly against having kids.

Nice Eggs is the narrative feature directorial debut of Amanda Lipitz. Sandi Farkas penned the script. Henry Tisch and Lipitz are producing for Key to the City Productions, alongside Diane Nabatoff (Narc, Take the Lead), Tory Metzger and Farkas.

Read the original story on Deadline.

About Aaron Tveit

Most recently, Aaron Tveit returned to the role of "Christian" in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, the role he originated on Broadway. He earned a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical and an Outer Critics Circle honor for the role. Previously, Tveit starred on Broadway as “Freddie Trumper” in Chess. On Television, he recently starred in the critically acclaimed MGM+/Amazon series “Earth Abides”, and in Apple TV+’s beloved series “Schmigadoon!,” with Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Alan Cumming and Kristin Chenoweth. He also appears in Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Stories”. Television audiences may also know him as Agent Mike Warren on USA Network’s “Graceland”; from CBS’s comic thriller “BrainDead”; the Emmy Award-winning television musical “Grease: Live,” where he played Danny Zuko; and as Tripp Van Der Bilt on the original “Gossip Girl.” Other Televison roles include “The Good Fight,” “The Good Wife,” “American Classic,” “The Code,” “Ugly Betty,” and “Law & Order: SVU.”

Tveit’s film credits include Tom Hooper's acclaimed adaptation of Les Misérables, where he played Enjolras opposite Anne Hathaway, Hugh Jackman, Eddie Redmayne and Russell Crowe. Other films include Out Of Blue, Created Equal, Better Off Single, Undrafted, Premium Rush, Howl, and Ghost Town.

His other Broadway credits include the title role in the revival of Sweeney Todd, Frank Abagnale Jr. in Catch Me If You Can, and Gabe in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical Next to Normal, which he originated and developed off-Broadway at the Second Stage Theatre. In addition to Wicked and Hairspray on Broadway, he starred in the national tours of Hairspray and Rent. He is featured on the original Broadway cast recordings of Chess, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Catch Me If You Can, and Next to Normal, as well as his solo album, The Radio In My Head: Live at 54 Below. Tveit has received numerous honors for his theatre work including the Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Supporting Performance in Next to Normal, and the Actors Equity Association Clarence Derwent Award for Most Promising Actor. He has also earned nominations from the Drama League (Distinguished Performance), the Fred and Adele Astaire Awards (Best Male Dancer), and the Outer Critics Circle Awards (Outstanding Featured Actor), all for his work in Catch Me If You Can. He also has done extensive concert work, selling out venues in NYC, London, Los Angeles and more.

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