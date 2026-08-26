Rupert Grint Will Join HARRY POTTER & THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway

Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in all eight Harry Potter films, will step into the role again - this time onstage and as a grown man - in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. As first reported by The New York Times, Grint will begin performances at the Lyric Theatre on February 2 for a 17-week run through May 30. He was 11 when he was cast in the films; he's now 38, and the play, set 19 years after the events of the final novel, finds Ron as a husband and father.

"I can't wait to meet him again in this stage of life," Grint said in a statement to the New York Times. "There is something so full-circle and so special about stepping back into Ron's shoes now when we are both fathers; it is somehow both very familiar and completely new."

Rupert Grint is best known for originating the role of Ron Weasley at age eleven in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, playing the part across all eight films through Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 in 2011. He returns to Broadway for the first time in over a decade, having made his Broadway debut in Terrence McNally's It's Only a Play at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in 2014, where he played director Frank Finger alongside Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick, Stockard Channing, Megan Mullally, F. Murray Abraham, and Micah Stock, earning the BroadwayWorld Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play.

He made his stage debut the previous year in the West End in Jez Butterworth's Mojo, directed by Ian Rickson, opposite Ben Whishaw, Colin Morgan, Daniel Mays, and Brendan Coyle, winning the WhatsOnStage Award for Best London Newcomer. On screen, he starred for four seasons as Julian Pearce in M. Night Shyamalan's Apple TV+ thriller Servant and appeared in Shyamalan's feature Knock at the Cabin, as well as the series Snatch, Sick Note, and Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, and the films Driving Lessons, Cherrybomb, Wild Target, CBGB, and Moonwalkers. He next appears in the horror feature Nightborn.

Grint steps into a production that has spent the past year proving just how much a familiar face from the films is worth at the box office. Tom Felton began performances as Draco Malfoy on November 11, 2025, becoming the first member of the original film cast to join the stage production anywhere in the world, and the effect on sales was immediate and enormous. In the ten weeks before he arrived, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was averaging roughly $1.07 million a week at the Lyric Theatre and playing to about 84 percent capacity. In his first full week, the show grossed $2,973,448 and sold out every seat. Top ticket prices, which had been running between $203.50 and $239, jumped to $900.

What followed was the most lucrative stretch in the production's Broadway history. Over the week ending December 28, 2025, the show took in $3,709,875 across nine performances - the highest weekly gross it has ever posted at the Lyric, surpassing anything from its original two-part incarnation, which peaked at $2,525,850 during Christmas week of 2018. Eight of the ten highest-grossing weeks in the show's Broadway run have come since Felton joined. The production played at or above 95 percent capacity for 26 consecutive weeks, fourteen of them at a flat 100 percent. In the 41 weeks between Felton's arrival and the week ending August 23, 2026, Cursed Child grossed $91,091,981 - nearly double the $47,015,766 it took in over the same 41 weeks a year earlier. Its 2026 year-to-date total of $69.7 million, through only 34 weeks, has already surpassed the full 52 weeks of 2025.

The clearest measure of Felton's draw, though, comes from the weeks he was not in the building. He was out May 11 through 31, and again August 17 through 23. In the week ending May 10, with Felton performing, the show grossed $2,300,083 at 99.9 percent capacity; the following week, without him, it fell to $924,641 and 80.6 percent - a drop of nearly 60 percent, in a week when Broadway as a whole was essentially flat. The pattern repeated this month: $1,727,075 for the week ending August 16, then $871,307 for the week ending August 23, a 50 percent decline against an industry-wide dip of eight percent. Average paid admission fell from $139.97 to $94.27 over those two weeks. Across his run, the 37 weeks Felton performed averaged $2.35 million; the four weeks he sat out averaged $998,923.

Felton's engagement has been extended three times - from an original close of March 22, 2026 to May 10, then to November 1, and finally, in an announcement earlier this month, through January 3, 2027, billed as his final extension. Notably, the premium has softened as the run has gone on: the show averaged $2.66 million a week during his first stretch through May 10, but $1.63 million a week since returning in June, with the top ticket back down to $265.50.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming