MUSIC CITY Sets Closing Date Off-Broadway

Music City will conclude its off-Broadway run on Saturday, September 19 at St. Luke's Theatre. The production began performances on June 15, 2026 and officially opened on June 24, 2026.

“Producing Music City has been an extraordinary experience, and I'm so proud of the love audiences have shown this remarkable new musical,” producer Gabrielle Palitz said. “Night after night, we've felt the excitement, joy, and connection that make this immersive production so special. There are still three weeks left for audiences to discover why so many people have fallen in love with this show, and we hope everyone who hasn't seen it yet will join us before the final curtain.”

Music City features original and existing songs by multi-platinum songwriter J.T. Harding, including showstoppers “Smile,” “Sangria,” and “Somewhere In My Car,” written for such artists as Darius Rucker, Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, Uncle Kracker, Dierks Bentley, and Florida Georgia Line, an original book by playwright Peter Zinn (Rumspringa, Somewhere With You), and is directed by Eric Tucker, artistic director of BEDLAM, where the production originated.

The cast includes Drew Bastian (Off-Broadway: Measure for Measure; National Tour: Hair) as Newt, Jonathan Judge-Russo (Off-Broadway: Falling, Someone Who'll Watch Over Me) as Drew, Julianne B. Merrill (Broadway: music teams for Chess, Real Women Have Curves, SMASH!, among others) as Wyn, Lauren “Lolo” Pritchard (Broadway: original cast of Spring Awakening; Albums: Wasted in Jackson, In Loving Memory of When I Gave a Shit) as '23,' Leenya Rideout (Broadway: War Horse; Company; Cabaret) as Tammy/Leeanne, Andrew Rothenberg (Off-Broadway: BEDLAM's The Assassination of Julius Caesar..., Signature Theater's Curse of the Starving Class) as Bakerman/Stucky Stiles, and Stephen Michael Spencer (Broadway: Clyde's; Off-Broadway: Medea: Re-Versed) as T.J. Understudies are Grace Bernardo, Danny Hayward and Megan Loomis.

Band members include Ann Klein (Lead Guitar, Mandolin, Lap Steel), Julianne B. Merrill (Keys) and Tony Tino (Bass).

Read the reviews here.

About Music City

Music City follows two young singer-songwriters into The Wicked Tickle, an East Nashville bar that serves up cheap beer, open mics, and dreams of big breaks. The bar regulars bravely pursue love and music in the face of addiction, poverty, and haunting pasts. But in Nashville, heartbreak is the only thing they hand out for free. Music City is an intimate, gritty, and thrilling take on the world of beers, guitars, sawdust, and sunshine.

Scenic Design is by Clifton Chadick, assisted by Buffy Cardoza, Costume Design is by Kindall Houston Almond, Lighting Design is by Eric Southern, and Sound Design is by Jane Shaw. Choreography is by John Heginbotham. Associate Director is Caitlin Morley. Production Manager is Joshua Bernard. Music Supervisor/Music Director is Julianne B. Merrill. Associate Music Supervisor/Arranger/Sub MD is PJ Ju. Production Stage Manager is Diane Healy. Assistant Stage Manager is Deanna Kahn.

Music City was nominated for two 2025 Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Scenic Design of a Musical (Clifton Chadick), and a 2025 Off Broadway Alliance Award for Best Musical.

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