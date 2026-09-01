Documentary About Leslie Odom, Jr.'s Return to HAMILTON Set For Fall Release

A documentary about Leslie Odom, Jr.'s return to Hamilton on Broadway is in production. Leslie shared in an interview with Deadline that the film will be premiering this fall.

"I’m pretty proud of it and the way it’s coming together. Ten years is a special marker," Leslie shared of the film. "The director that made the film said something like, ‘We change far less in a year than we think, and in 10 years, we change more than we realize."

Leslie Odom, Jr. originated the role of Aaron Burr in Hamilton, in the show's early workshops, off-Broadway at The Public Theatre, and on Broadway, for which he received the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. He made a return to the show in September 2025, playing a limited run through November 26. During his limited engagement run, which came nine years after his final bow, Hamilton hit its highest ever gross in its ten years on Broadway. Check out photos here.

Now, he is taking on the role in the show's London production, making his West End debut through September 5.

"It’s really beautiful. It’s a beautiful time, a beautiful season, and somebody sat outside of it and put a frame around it," Leslie said of his experience returning to Hamilton. "There are moments that I’ll cherish from that film. Moments with me and my kids, and the new cast. They turned it into art. It was these beautiful moments in my life that they made into something more than that."

"Hopefully we’ll do the festival circuit, then somebody will be interested, and it’ll be on a streamer somewhere or in a movie theatre," he said. He also shared that the documentary currently does not have a name, and the team is still debating one they can all agree on.

Read the original story on Deadline.

About Leslie Odom, Jr.

Leslie Odom, Jr. is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning, three-time Emmy and two-time Academy Award-nominated songwriter, actor, and a New York Times bestselling author.

Broadway Credits Include: Purlie Victorious Judson in Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch (Broadway); Aaron Burr in Hamilton (Broadway) – Tony Award-winner for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical (2016) & Grammy Award-winner for Best Musical Theater Album as a principal soloist on the original Broadway cast recording (2016).

Television and Film Credits Include: Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami… (Amazon) – two-time Academy Award-nominee; Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix); The Many Saints of Newark; Imperfect Women (Apple TV+); Central Park (Apple TV+); Hamilton (Disney+); Host of The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! (CBS); Abbott Elementary (ABC); The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+); The Exorcist: Believer, Harriet, and many more.

Credits As a Producer: Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch (Broadway); Love in the Time of Corona limited series (Freeform)

Credits As an Author: Failing Up: How to Take Risks, Aim Higher and Never Stop Learning; and New York Times best-selling children’s book I Love You More Than You’ll Ever Know (co-written with Nicolette Robinson).

Music: Odom has released six full-length albums: Leslie Odom Jr. (2014), Simply Christmas (2016), Mr. (2019), The Christmas Album (2020), When a Crooner Dies (2023), and An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios (2025).

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