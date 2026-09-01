Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE is Now Available to Stream

McCarter Theatre Center is now streaming All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain, a solo theatrical production created and performed by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Patrick Page and directed by Simon Godwin.

The filmed production, presented by McCarter and produced and filmed in Princeton, New Jersey, is available for at-home streaming for a limited time, through Friday, September 11, 2026. The show ran at the McCarter Theatre Center from August 19-30, 2026. Read the reviews for the 2023 production here.

Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Patrick Page (Hadestown) steps into the darkness and invites us along. In a tour-de-force performance, Page turns to the twisted motivations and hidden humanity at the heart of Shakespeare’s greatest villains, embodying Macbeth’s ruthless ambition, Iago’s seductive manipulation, Richard III’s gleeful cunning, Shylock’s fury, and more.

From king, to murderer, to mastermind, Page illuminates the Bard’s evolving conception of evil by delving into more than a dozen of his most wicked creations, offering a spellbinding masterclass on the most terrifying subject of them all: human nature.

Directed by Simon Godwin, Artistic Director of Shakespeare Theatre Company and former associate director of The National Theatre, London.

Learn more and get access to stream the show here.

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