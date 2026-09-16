Debut of the Month: Reece Weaver Goes From America's Sweetheart to Broadway's Roxie Hart

Former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, and breakout star of the Netflix show America's Sweethearts, Reece Weaver, is taking on a new kind of spotlight! Weaver is currently making her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart! See photos and footage from her opening night!

BroadwayWorld spoke with Weaver about making her Broadway debut, putting her own spin on the iconic Roxie Hart, and which of her fellow DCC stars she’d cast in Chicago in our latest Debut of the Month feature. Read the full interview and see photography from BroadwayWorld's Jennifer Broski here!

You are officially a Broadway performer! What did it feel like to finally step onto the stage as Roxie, and what moments from those first nights do you think you’ll remember forever?

It is such a huge honor to officially make my Broadway debut as the iconic Roxie Hart. I will forever cherish having so many of my family and friends there that night. I was completely overwhelmed by their love and support, and I know I’ll spend my whole life thanking them for always being my biggest support system. Getting to look out and see so many familiar faces on such a monumental night is something I’ll never forget.

You’ve talked about Broadway being a dream of yours long before America’s Sweethearts and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Now that you’re actually here, how does the reality of making your Broadway debut compare with what you imagined it would feel like?

It still doesn’t feel real! I feel so blessed and honored to be living out a dream that little Reece has had for such a long time. I’ve dreamed about this moment for years, but actually standing on a Broadway stage is even more special than I could have imagined.

What did the road to your first performance actually look like? How long were you in rehearsals for, and what was the process of learning Roxie?

Once I arrived in New York, I was in rehearsals for about three and a half weeks. But about two weeks before moving to the city, I was already working really hard on Roxie’s score with my vocal coach so I could feel somewhat familiar with her music before rehearsals began. There was definitely a lot to learn, but I was so excited to dive in and bring her to life.

You obviously came into Chicago with an incredible foundation as a dancer, but Roxie asks for so much beyond dance. What part of the role required you to stretch yourself the most in rehearsals—vocally, dramatically, comedically, or otherwise?

I’ve been stretched in so many ways, but I think the biggest adjustment has been learning how important vocal health is. As a dancer, I’m very familiar with training, recovery and taking care of my body, but learning to give my voice that same level of care has been a whole new experience. Resting and recovering my vocal cords offstage is vital, and that has definitely been something I’ve had to learn and adjust to.

Roxie is such an interesting role because audiences often come in already knowing something about the woman playing her. Every actress brings her own personality, history and even public perception into the character. What parts of yourself and your own experiences have found their way into your Roxie?

Roxie has so many funny moments, and one thing I think people may not know about me is that I love to be silly! I’ve really enjoyed bringing that part of myself into the role. I’m trying to embody her silliness while still bringing my most authentic self to Roxie and giving her that feistiness and playfulness that make her so much fun to play.

Out of your DCC friends, who would your first pick for the next Roxie be?

This is a toughy! I feel like any of my former teammates would do an incredible job playing Roxie, but if I had to choose, I’d probably say Charly! We all know she’s a fierce dancer, but I think she would bring that same fierceness to her acting.

Final question— who would make the better Matron "Mama" Morton, DCC’s Kelli or Judy?

I’m giggling at this question! I’d have to say Kelli! She’s so funny, loves to break into singing on the spot, and I think she would have the best time playing Mama Morton.

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