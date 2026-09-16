Photos: Go Inside the 2026 American Theatre Wing Gala

On Monday night (September 14, 2026), The American Theatre Wing (Heather Hitchens, President & CEO) held its annual fall gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom. See photos!

The event honored "Unsung Heroes of the Theatre Industry," in which Broadway stars shined a spotlight on their own personal Unsung Hero – from dressers who execute seamless quick changes between scenes, to understudies and swings who go into a show with little to no notice and don't miss a beat, to makeup artists responsible for the flawless faces seen on stage, and so many more vital contributors to the theatrical art form.

The 2026 Gala celebrated members of the theatrical community who don't often get the recognition they deserve. The evening's special concert program featured intimate performances by award-winning stars such as Ariana DeBose, Caissie Levy, Jessica Vosk, Jordan Fisher, Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty, Ari'el Stachel, Larry Owens, Michael Arden, and The Musicians of Buena Vista Social Club.

Photo credit: Valerie Terranova, Stephanie Berger

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 10 Hrs 06 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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