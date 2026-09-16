Photos: Go Inside the 2026 American Theatre Wing Gala
Ariana DeBose, Caissie Levy, Jordan Fisher and other award-winning performers celebrated dressers, understudies, swings and crew members at The Ziegfeld Ballroom.
On Monday night (September 14, 2026), The American Theatre Wing (Heather Hitchens, President & CEO) held its annual fall gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom. See photos!
The event honored "Unsung Heroes of the Theatre Industry," in which Broadway stars shined a spotlight on their own personal Unsung Hero – from dressers who execute seamless quick changes between scenes, to understudies and swings who go into a show with little to no notice and don't miss a beat, to makeup artists responsible for the flawless faces seen on stage, and so many more vital contributors to the theatrical art form.
The 2026 Gala celebrated members of the theatrical community who don't often get the recognition they deserve. The evening's special concert program featured intimate performances by award-winning stars such as Ariana DeBose, Caissie Levy, Jessica Vosk, Jordan Fisher, Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty, Ari'el Stachel, Larry Owens, Michael Arden, and The Musicians of Buena Vista Social Club.
Photo credit: Valerie Terranova, Stephanie Berger
Heather Hitchens, Ariana DeBose
Heather Hitchens, Felix Cicneros Iii
Sky Lakota Lynch
Warriors
Whitney White Atwgala09
Nicholas Christopher, Jennifer Locke
Celia Keenan Bolger
Micheal Arden, Justin Scribner
Larry Owens, Jeremy Lyon Robin
Ari'el Statchel
Jessica Vosk, Dr Linda Dahl
Lin Manuel Miranda
The event
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Jessica Vosk, Donna Murphy, Alysha Umphress, Frank DiLella
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