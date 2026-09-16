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Photos: Bowen Yang Celebrates Broadway Debut in OH, MARY!

Friends came out for Yang's first performance, including Saturday Night Live co-stars Aidy Bryant and Sarah Sherman.

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Bowen Yang has officially joined the company of Tony Award-winning comedy Oh, Mary! on Broadway. The five-time Emmy Award nominee makes his Broadway debut as 'Mary Todd Lincoln' for performances through Sunday, December 6, 2026. Friends came out for his first performance, including Saturday Night Live co-stars Aidy Bryant and Sarah Sherman. Check out photos below!

Plus, check out photos of him taking his first bows here

Yang joins the company alongside continuing cast members Phillip James Brannon ('Mary's Husband'), Barrett Foa ('Mary's Teacher'), Bianca Leigh ('Mary's Chaperone'), and returning original Broadway cast member Tony Macht ('Mary's Husband's Assistant'). 

Written by 2025 Tony Award winning original star Cole Escola, and directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater's 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record fifteen times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. The Broadway production runs alongside the Olivier Award-winning West End production, now playing at the Trafalgar Theatre in London, and the North American tour, which begins in Hartford, CT, on September 19, 2026.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Get Oh, Mary! Tickets From $89

More on this show: Meg Stalter Will Make Broadway Debut in OH, MARY! as 'Mary Todd Lincoln' · 5/13/2026



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