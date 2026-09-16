TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Sets Closing Date
Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts star in the original musical, which will play its final performance this November.
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) will play its final performance on Sunday, November 29, 2026, following 21 previews and 428 performances at the Longacre Theatre (220 W 48th Street). The First National Tour of the show will launch in Providence, RI.
“Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is an incredibly special, original piece of storytelling, and an unabashed love letter to New York City,” said the producers. “Bringing this show to Broadway was a leap of faith, and audiences met us with open arms. We're forever grateful to Tim, Kit, Jim, and the entire creative team for their beautiful work, and to the extraordinary cast – led by Christiani & Sam – and crew, for carrying the cake every night at the Longacre. We cannot wait to tour this spectacular production across the country next year on its first national tour.”
Nominated for eight 2026 Tony Awards, Two Strangers stars Olivier Award-winning actor Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen) in his Broadway debut as Dougal, opposite Christiani Pitts (A Bronx Tale, King Kong) as Robin, who were both nominated for Tony Awards and received rave reviews for their performances in the show. Read the reviews here.
Written and composed by 2026 Tony Award nominees Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, and directed and choreographed by Tony Award nominee Tim Jackson (Merrily We Roll Along), the musical follows Dougal, an endlessly optimistic Brit visiting New York City for the wedding of the father he's never met, and Robin, the bride's sharp, no-nonsense sister. As they journey across the city, their differing perspectives give way to something unexpected.
The creative team features Associate Director and Choreographer Asmeret Ghebremichael, Scenic and Costume Design by 2026 Tony Award nominee Soutra Gilmour (Sunset Boulevard, & Juliet), Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Jack Knowles (Sunset Boulevard), Sound Design by Olivier Award winner Tony Gayle (My Neighbour Totoro), Orchestrations by 2026 Tony Award nominee Lux Pyramid (collaborations with Suki Waterhouse, Rita Ora, and more), Music Supervision is by Nick Finlow (Back to the Future, The Book of Mormon), and the Music Director is Ted Arthur (Back to the Future, The Prom). Casting is by C12 Casting (Gutenberg, & Juliet) and the Production Stage Manager is Judith Schoenfeld (Days of Wine and Roses, Dear Evan Hansen). The standbys for Robin and Dougal are Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen, The Color Purple), Austin Colburn (Fixing Frankie), Jana Larell Glover (Six: The Musical), Vincent Michael (Safety Not Guaranteed, Mystic Pizza).
This Kiln Theatre production of Two Strangers first charmed London audiences with a sold-out production at the Kiln in November 2023, before the musicaltransferred to the West End's Criterion Theatre for an extended engagement from April 4 to August 31, 2024. The North American Premiere of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) played at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University from May 20 to July 13, 2025. The musical was first produced by the Royal & Derngate Northampton and New Wolsey Ipswich when it was called The Season. It was developed through the Stiles and Drewe MTI Mentorship Award. Excerpts from an earlier version were presented at BEAM2018, supported by Mercury Musical Developments and Musical Theatre Network.
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